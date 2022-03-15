Tipperary announces this year's under 16 camogie panel

Mary Anne Ryan despite being on the ground makes an attempt to play the sliotar during last Saturday's Littlewoods Ireland Division 1 game against Dublin.
The Tipperary U16 A panel has been finalised ahead of their opening game in the Munster championship this weekend.
The 30 players chosen are as follows:
Hazel Ryan, Slieve Felim
Nicola Kelly, Shannon Rovers
Emma Maher, Borris-Ileigh
Aine Finn, Newport Ballinahinch
Aoife Mellerick, Newport Ballinahinch
Caitin Shelly, Moycarkey Borris
Ciara Shelly, Moycarkey Borris
Caoimhe Fitzgibbon, Moycarkey Borris
Sarah Corcoran, Moycarkey Borris
Sophie Maher, Clonoulty Rossmore
Paula Quirke, Boherlahan Dualla
Danielle Ryan, Annacarty
Ebha Dolan, Moyle Rovers
Ava Bevans, Borris-Ileigh
Aoife Gleeson, Kiladangan
Ciara O’Hora, Annacarty
Caoimhe Stakelum, Thurles Sarsfields
Clodagh Ryan, Clonoulty Rossmore
Hannah Butler, Cashel King Cormacs
Emer Dwan, Cashel King Cormacs
Danielle Butler,, Annacarty
Iris Grace, Burgess Duharra
Meave Callanan, Shannon Rovers
Ali O Kelly, Kilruane MacDonaghs
Aoife Fitgerald, Borris-Ileigh
Mia Burke, Holycross Ballycahill
Alison Fitzgerald, Holycross Ballycahill
Robin Fitzgerald, Holycross Ballycahill
Lucy Purcell, Thurles Sarsfields
Ciara Gleeson, Gortnahoe.
The management team is made up of manager John Ryan, coach Siobhan Ryan and selectors John Fitzgerald and Tomas Gleeson. Tipptake on Clare in the opening round of the Munster championship this Saturday at 2 pm in the County Camogie Grounds, The Ragg.
Geoff Meagher, Bord na Mona chairman; Dermot Honan, CEO Borrisoleigh Bottling Ltd; Tom Donnellan, CEO Bord na Mona; Vincent Redmond, head of new business, Bord na Mona
Clonoulty/Rossmore captain and goalkeeper Martin Sadlier raises the Mike Fitzmaurice Memorial Cup after his side defeated Scariff in the Munster Junior B Hurling Final played at Raheenagh on Saturday
