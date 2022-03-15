Search

15 Mar 2022

Tipperary Rugby: Slattery and Morris tries help Clonmel U18s to advance

Tipperary Rugby: Slattery and Morris tries help Clonmel U18s to advance

Clonmel and Bruff prepare to scrum during last Sunday’s Munster Under 18s Developmen Cup quarter-final game played at Ard Gaoithe. Pic: Paul Condon

Reporter:

Noel Cunningham

15 Mar 2022 9:30 PM

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

Munster U18s Development Cup quarter-final

CLONMEL 17 - 10 BRUFF

Clonmel U18s hosted Limerick side, Bruff RFC in the Munster Development Cup Quarter-Final on Sunday last.
In what was an extremely tight game and very forwards orientated, both teams slugged it out over the 80 minutes.
Bruff took an early lead against the run of play, which forced Clonmel to up it another gear, and the responded well with a try of their own.
Both sets of forwards battled across the full length of the pitch as each team probed for an opening.
Clonmel soaked up some serious pressure from Bruff forwards to set up our backs , who put a sublime set of moves together to get in for their second try.

Tipperary Rugby: AIL pressure mounts with Clonmel's defeat in Skerries


Once again Bruff threw the kitchen sink at Clonmel but our forwards, to a man stood up. Clonmel was awarded a penalty and opted to go for the posts in the swirling winds, only for Ben O’Dwyer to slot it over the bar. Bruff came back at us again and were awarded a penalty of their own which they slotted over . Clonmel had to soak up another wave of pressure but held out to win the game to secure their place in the Semi Final.
Tries from Ross Slattery and James Morris and conversions and a penalty from Ben O’Dwyer secured the Clonmel points. We wish Bruff all the best for the rest of the season. Onwards and upwards for Clonmel!
Clonmel Squad: Conal Hyland, Joseph Golden, John Molloy, Tom Noonan, Cormac Butler, Ryan Phelan, TJ Slattery, Adam Cunningham, Ben O’Dwyer, Ross Slattery (C), Rian McCormack, Jake Coffey, JP Phelan, Liam Maher, Sean McEntegart, Mbongeni Masuku, Tommy Kiely, James Ryan, James Morris, Kian Lonergan.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media