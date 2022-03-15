Tipperary Rugby: Slattery and Morris tries help Clonmel U18s to advance

Munster U18s Development Cup quarter-final

CLONMEL 17 - 10 BRUFF

Clonmel U18s hosted Limerick side, Bruff RFC in the Munster Development Cup Quarter-Final on Sunday last.

In what was an extremely tight game and very forwards orientated, both teams slugged it out over the 80 minutes.

Bruff took an early lead against the run of play, which forced Clonmel to up it another gear, and the responded well with a try of their own.

Both sets of forwards battled across the full length of the pitch as each team probed for an opening.

Clonmel soaked up some serious pressure from Bruff forwards to set up our backs , who put a sublime set of moves together to get in for their second try.



Once again Bruff threw the kitchen sink at Clonmel but our forwards, to a man stood up. Clonmel was awarded a penalty and opted to go for the posts in the swirling winds, only for Ben O’Dwyer to slot it over the bar. Bruff came back at us again and were awarded a penalty of their own which they slotted over . Clonmel had to soak up another wave of pressure but held out to win the game to secure their place in the Semi Final.

Tries from Ross Slattery and James Morris and conversions and a penalty from Ben O’Dwyer secured the Clonmel points. We wish Bruff all the best for the rest of the season. Onwards and upwards for Clonmel!

Clonmel Squad: Conal Hyland, Joseph Golden, John Molloy, Tom Noonan, Cormac Butler, Ryan Phelan, TJ Slattery, Adam Cunningham, Ben O’Dwyer, Ross Slattery (C), Rian McCormack, Jake Coffey, JP Phelan, Liam Maher, Sean McEntegart, Mbongeni Masuku, Tommy Kiely, James Ryan, James Morris, Kian Lonergan.