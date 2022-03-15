Search

15 Mar 2022

Carrick Swan GAA Club news

Carrick Swan GAA Club

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

15 Mar 2022 9:00 PM

Carrick Swan Club’s Premier Intermediate hurling team start their county league campaign next Sunday, March 20 with a match against Cashel King Cormacs in Cashel at 12 noon.
The Junior hurlers also start their campaign next Sunday, March 20 against Fethard in Pairc Na hEalaí in Carrick-on-Suir at 3pm.
The club wishes the players and management of both teams the best of luck.
Camogie and juveniles
Swan camogie teams are preparing for their upcoming championship while in the juveniles section, the U13A team were beaten by a strong Moyle Rovers side.
They play Commercials on The Green next Saturday, March 19 at 3.30pm.
The 13C team were to play Fr Sheehy’s last weekend but the game was postponed due to the bad weather. They now play Grangemockler on Saturday at 3.30pm in Grangemockler. Best of luck to all teams.
Membership fees due
Players and members are reminded that membership fees are now due.
It can be paid online or to any committee member.
Carrick Swan Club thanks Gary Keane from Ballylynch Service Station and Lidl for their all their generous sponsorship.
Lotto
The juvenile lotto jackpot wasn't won last week
Numbers drawn were 11,19,23,29. Seven players matched three numbers and won €30.
The jackpot for this week’s lotto draw will be €4,000.

