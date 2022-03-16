Search

16 Mar 2022

County Tipperary Club Football League kicks off with 13 games on March 27

County Tipperary Club Football League kicks off with 13 games on March 27

There are 13 County Football League games down for decision on Sunday, March 27. The clubs will be delighted to get back into action, all looking forward to successful years ahead.

Reporter:

Reporter

16 Mar 2022 8:00 PM

Email:

News@nationalist.ie


FOOTBALL LEAGUE FIXTURES

SUNDAY, MARCH 27

FBD Insurance - County Football League - Division 1 - Group 1
Round 1
Killenaule, 12:00, Killenaule V Rockwell Rovers
Ardfinnan GAA Pitch, 12:00, Ardfinnan V Ballyporeen
Grangemockler/Ballyneale, 12:00, Grangemockler Ballyneale V Kilsheelan-Kilcash


FBD Insurance - County Football League - Division 1 - Group 2 Round 1
Templemore, 12:00, JK Brackens V Moyle Rovers
Lisvernane, 12:00, Aherlow V Arravale Rovers
Clonmel Sportsfield, 12:00, Clonmel Commercials V Cahir

Magnificent Tipperary fully deserve stunning victory in Cavan


FBD Insurance - County Football League - Division 2 - Group 1 Round 1
Castleiney, 12:00, Loughmore- Castleiney V Clonmel Óg
Ballina, 12:00, Ballina V Fethard
Bansha, 12:00, Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun’s V Golden-Kilfeacle


FBD Insurance - County Football League - Division 3 - Group 1 Round 1
Emly, 12:00, Emly V St Patrick's
Clerihan 12:00 Clerihan V Cappawhite


FBD Insurance - County Football League - Division 3 - Group 2 Round 1
Newcastle GAA Pitch 12:00, Newcastle V Rosegreen
Fethard GAA Park, 15:00, Fethard V Killenaule

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media