County Tipperary Club Football League kicks off with 13 games on March 27

There are 13 County Football League games down for decision on Sunday, March 27. The clubs will be delighted to get back into action, all looking forward to successful years ahead.
FOOTBALL LEAGUE FIXTURES
SUNDAY, MARCH 27
FBD Insurance - County Football League - Division 1 - Group 1
Round 1
Killenaule, 12:00, Killenaule V Rockwell Rovers
Ardfinnan GAA Pitch, 12:00, Ardfinnan V Ballyporeen
Grangemockler/Ballyneale, 12:00, Grangemockler Ballyneale V Kilsheelan-Kilcash
FBD Insurance - County Football League - Division 1 - Group 2 Round 1
Templemore, 12:00, JK Brackens V Moyle Rovers
Lisvernane, 12:00, Aherlow V Arravale Rovers
Clonmel Sportsfield, 12:00, Clonmel Commercials V Cahir
FBD Insurance - County Football League - Division 2 - Group 1 Round 1
Castleiney, 12:00, Loughmore- Castleiney V Clonmel Óg
Ballina, 12:00, Ballina V Fethard
Bansha, 12:00, Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun’s V Golden-Kilfeacle
FBD Insurance - County Football League - Division 3 - Group 1 Round 1
Emly, 12:00, Emly V St Patrick's
Clerihan 12:00 Clerihan V Cappawhite
FBD Insurance - County Football League - Division 3 - Group 2 Round 1
Newcastle GAA Pitch 12:00, Newcastle V Rosegreen
Fethard GAA Park, 15:00, Fethard V Killenaule
