Search

18 Mar 2022

Tipperary footballers must not get complacent when Carlow come on Sunday

Tipperary footballers must not get complacent when Carlow come on Sunday

Ardfinnan's Colm O'Shaughnessy had an outstanding game for Tipperary against Cavan on Sunday last. Pic: Bridget Gleeson

Reporter:

Jeddy Walsh

18 Mar 2022 6:30 PM

Email:

jeddy.walsh@nationalist.ie

In the immediate aftermath of Sunday’s Division 4 Allianz National Footbal League game at Kingspan Breffni, Tipperary football manager, David Power, described his side’s victory over Cavan as “huge” in terms of significance, before later adding that things are “looking promising and are coming good,” for his side, especially after what was a difficult and disappointing start to this campaign.
But quickly and wisely the Tipperary manager balanced matters to add that “we are not getting carried away” and that there is still a job of work to do to ensure promotion to Division 3 for next year.
“In Tipp football we don’t make things easy for ourselves,” he smiled, knowing full well that his side had just produced a stunning performance away to the unbeaten table-toppers, the Ulster champions of 2020.
The improvement shown on Sunday left one head-scratching when compared to the first two games of the league against Waterford and Leitrim; clearly the work being done in the background to turn things around has been immense and augurs well. Getting league points on the board is one thing but putting yourself in pole position for promotion while introducing plenty of new talent into the squad is even more positive.

"We can’t look too far ahead but it is looking promising," says Tipp manager after Cavan win


Calling a spade a spade now, and yes we don’t make things easy on ourselves in Tipp football, but we will never get a better chance of promotion. What remains are two home games against Carlow and London - if you had the choice of two games to choose you would probably pick these, and that’s not in any way disrespectful.
But as David Power pointed out, “we’ll take it game by game, Carlow first and we have to keep playing.”
With only one win from five (2-12 to 2-8 v Waterford in Dr Cullen Park) Carlow will come to Thurles on Sunday, as rank outsiders, for a 3.45 pm throw-in, (after the hurling game). Tipp must guard against complacency, approach the challenge with the same focus that they crossed the white line with against Cavan. Should they managed that they will inch themselves one step closer to their promotion target.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media