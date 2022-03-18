Tipperary footballers must not get complacent when Carlow come on Sunday

In the immediate aftermath of Sunday’s Division 4 Allianz National Footbal League game at Kingspan Breffni, Tipperary football manager, David Power, described his side’s victory over Cavan as “huge” in terms of significance, before later adding that things are “looking promising and are coming good,” for his side, especially after what was a difficult and disappointing start to this campaign.

But quickly and wisely the Tipperary manager balanced matters to add that “we are not getting carried away” and that there is still a job of work to do to ensure promotion to Division 3 for next year.

“In Tipp football we don’t make things easy for ourselves,” he smiled, knowing full well that his side had just produced a stunning performance away to the unbeaten table-toppers, the Ulster champions of 2020.

The improvement shown on Sunday left one head-scratching when compared to the first two games of the league against Waterford and Leitrim; clearly the work being done in the background to turn things around has been immense and augurs well. Getting league points on the board is one thing but putting yourself in pole position for promotion while introducing plenty of new talent into the squad is even more positive.



Calling a spade a spade now, and yes we don’t make things easy on ourselves in Tipp football, but we will never get a better chance of promotion. What remains are two home games against Carlow and London - if you had the choice of two games to choose you would probably pick these, and that’s not in any way disrespectful.

But as David Power pointed out, “we’ll take it game by game, Carlow first and we have to keep playing.”

With only one win from five (2-12 to 2-8 v Waterford in Dr Cullen Park) Carlow will come to Thurles on Sunday, as rank outsiders, for a 3.45 pm throw-in, (after the hurling game). Tipp must guard against complacency, approach the challenge with the same focus that they crossed the white line with against Cavan. Should they managed that they will inch themselves one step closer to their promotion target.