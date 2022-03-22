Search

22 Mar 2022

Tipperary backed to win National Football League Division Four title race

Strong recovery following slow start to campaign

Tipperary football

A job well done. Colm O'Shaughnessy (left) and Jimmy Feehan congratulate one another after Tipperary beat Carlow in Thurles on Sunday. Picture: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Reporter:

Sports Reporter

22 Mar 2022 11:00 AM

Email:

sport@nationalist.ie

Tipperary are now being well backed to earn promotion from the bottom tier of the National Football League as champions after a comfortable victory over Carlow at the weekend.

Mullinahone's Mikey O’Shea contributed 1-2 to their 11-point victory at FBD Semple Stadium on Sunday, leaving the Premier County just one point behind Cavan going into the final weekend of fixtures.

David Power’s charges know a victory over London on Saturday evening will secure a place in the final and they are now hot 1/20 shots to rubber-stamp promotion, but BoyleSports have also clipped them into 7/4 to win the division, even though they were out at 8/1 having won neither of their opening two matches. 

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Tipperary had been out of favour in the Division Four betting after a winless start, but they have been backed off the boards now to put the seal on promotion this weekend. A showdown with Cavan looks most likely and there is growing confidence they’ll go up as champions.”

Local News

