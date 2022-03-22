Tipperary backed to win National Football League Division Four title race

Tipperary are now being well backed to earn promotion from the bottom tier of the National Football League as champions after a comfortable victory over Carlow at the weekend.

Mullinahone's Mikey O’Shea contributed 1-2 to their 11-point victory at FBD Semple Stadium on Sunday, leaving the Premier County just one point behind Cavan going into the final weekend of fixtures.

David Power’s charges know a victory over London on Saturday evening will secure a place in the final and they are now hot 1/20 shots to rubber-stamp promotion, but BoyleSports have also clipped them into 7/4 to win the division, even though they were out at 8/1 having won neither of their opening two matches.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Tipperary had been out of favour in the Division Four betting after a winless start, but they have been backed off the boards now to put the seal on promotion this weekend. A showdown with Cavan looks most likely and there is growing confidence they’ll go up as champions.”