FBD Semple Stadium will not be hosting Allianz NHL semi-finals

Semple Stadium will bot be staging either of the Allianz NHL semi-finals next weekend
FBD Semple Stadium in Thurles will not be hosting either of the Allianz National Hurling League semi-finals as had been anticipated.
The games have been fixed for next weekend but Pairc Ui Chaoimh in Cork will stage the clash of the Rebels and Kilkenny on Saturday evening at 7:15pm , while on Sunday UPMC Nowlan Park will host the game between neighbours Waterford and Wexford at 3:45pm.
Both games will be televised on TG4.
Luke Ahearne has reached the semi-final of the prestigious The Roux Scholarship competition, to find Britain’s best young chef
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.