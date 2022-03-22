Tipperary Golf: Thumbs up for ace golfer Ger's hole-in-one

CAHIR PARK

Men’s Notes

Our weather delayed Race To St. Patrick’s Day Grand Final took place on Sunday 20th of March. We would like to take this opportunity to once again thank our sponsors Murphy Fuels Cahir.

In category one Brian Frazer placed 1st with 27 points playing off 6. One point back in 2nd place playing off 0 on 26 points was Emmett Leahy and 3rd place went to James Mcnamara with 24 points (CB) points playing off 9.

Onto Category 2 and the inform David Walsh took top spot with a few points to spare. David returned a fine round of 31 points playing off 15. 2nd place was secured by Lee Compton with 28 points playing off 15 and rounding off the prize winners in Category 2 was Francis McCarthy with 27 points playing off 12.

Category 3 was closely contested with Paul Dillon topping the leaderboard with 30 points playing off 23 and Ritchie Fitzgerald two points back on 28 securing 2nd place. Vincent O'Brien went home with 3rd prize returning 27 points (CB) playing off 28.

Well done to all the prize winners.

We held a 12 hole open singles from Friday, March 18 to Sunday, March 22, 2022.

The results were as follows:

Category 1: Seamus Marnane 25pts

2nd Damien Mullan 24pts (B9)

Category 2: Pat McEvoy 30pts

2nd Eamonn O'Dwyer 26pts (B9)

Category 3: Tom Whitford 33pts

2nd Eoin O'Gorman) 32pts

Ladies Notes

Our senior ladies continued their weekly meet up on Tuesday, March 15. The ladies enjoyed a 9 hole scramble with Rosaleen Fitzgearld, Ann Corbett and Fiona Rea coming out the winners.

St Patrick's Day Scramble Results:

Winners: Eamon Williams, Jim Cantwell, Will Burke, Kathleen Alton 35.9 Nett

2nd: Christian Healy, Noel Morrissey, John Hughes, Mary Lyons 37.0 Nett

3rd: Luke Healy, Sean Casey, Breda Keating, Imelda Fitzpatrick 37.2 Nett

Hole-In-One

Congratulations to Ger Dolan who had a hole-in-one on the 16th hole at Cahir Park Golf Club on Saturday, March 19.



Pro Shop

The Pro Shop at Cahir Park Golf Club stocks all the top brands in golf with a number of new releases.

Callaway Rogue, Taylormade Stealth, Ping G425, Cobra LTDx. Ladies Ping Clubs, variety of wedges, beginner and junior sets, cart bags, carry bags, mens callaway hoodies, mens summer clothes, ladies summer clothes, mens, ladies footjoy shoes. Prov1s and Prov1X, TP5, TP5pix, and lots more.

Get summer ready. Golf lessons are also available.