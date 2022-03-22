Tipperary Soccer: Youths wins for St Michael's and Galbally United

Full caption for above picture:

The Galbally United Youths Division 2 team who recorded a 2-1 away victory at the By-Pass in Clonmel on Saturday last against Clonmel Celtic. Back, from left: Aaron Davern, James O’Sullivan, Paddy Kennedy, Robert McInerney, John English, Robbie Downey, Jack Ryan. Front row: Eoghan Beston, Joe Farrell, Liam Carew, Anthony Kelly, Owen O’Sullivan, Josh Ryan. Picture: Michael Boland

TSDL Youths Division 1

St Michael’s 4 – 1 Cullen Lattin

These sides met for the third time this season, with the home team badly needing a win to keep their title hopes alive, and they delivered with a good victory in the end.

There were few chances in the first half, as a swirling wind made it difficult for both sides to get the ball down and play good football. This left the game scoreless at the break, but with the weather conditions settling down it took only five minutes for the home side to finally get on the scoresheet when Eoin Doocey took advantage of some good attacking play to fire an opener past the stranded visiting ‘keeper.

But Cullen Lattin continued to be a threat and were unlucky not to pull a goal back shortly afterwards when home goalie Marc Cagney had to dive full stretch to keep out the always dangerous Paddy Downey.

Sixteen minutes from the end, the Saints got the all- important second goal through Evan Hawkins, and with Cullen now having to chase the game, they began to leave big holes at the back.

These were exploited ruthlessly when Saints added two more goals inside the final ten minutes, from a rebounded penalty kick by Cian O’Dwyer and a superb free kick by Colin O’Grady.

In the final minute the visitors did get a consolation through Adam Lohan, but all in all it was the home side who were always the stronger here.

Clonmel Celtic 1 – 2 Galbally United

Clonmel Celtic’s title challenge suffered a blow as they went down by 2-1 to a strong Galbally United side at the bypass on Saturday afternoon.

It was a decent performance from a young Celtic team coming up against a team who are having a very good season, and Celtic started the brighter. They were rewarded on 15 minutes with a fine strike from the edge of the area by Shane Bennett after great play from Oisin O’Shea.

The visitors found their feet and began to threaten and were level on 30 minutes when Owen O’Sullivan powerfully headed home a corner, leaving the score all- square at one all when the half-time whistle went.

The visitors got on top in the second half and after 65 minutes O’Sullivan took advantage of a defensive error to slot home and put them ahead.

The hosts rallied late on but couldn’t force an equaliser, leaving their title hopes on a knife edge as the season comes to a conclusion.

The Clonmel Celtic Youths Division 2 team who played Galbally United on Saturday last. Back from left to right: Jake Coffey, Jack Norris, David Grabowski, Rhys Lonergan. Reece Farrell. Oisin O’Shea, Ciaran Fitzpatrick, Julian Kerton, Jack Lawlor. Front row from left: Robert Cleary, Adam Zorgati, Tiernan Cremmins, Alex Greene, Shane Bennett, Patrick Ormonde, Max Ryan. Picture: MICHAEL BOLAND