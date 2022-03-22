Search

22 Mar 2022

Tipperary Soccer: McKevitt hat-trick helps Peake Villa to easy win

Thurles side Peake Villa kept their push for the Premier League title on track with a comprehensive win against Bansha Celtic on Sunday last

22 Mar 2022 6:30 PM

Clonmel Credit Union Premier League

Bansha Celtic 0 – 6 Peake Villa
Thurles side Villa, who are in good form at the moment and still chasing the Premier League title, started well and from the off they were in complete control against a depleted Celtic side.
Matthew McKevitt put them ahead in the fifth minute when he was played through by his cousin Frank McKevitt, and he made no mistake from close range. They doubled their lead in the 27th minute, with Frank McKevitt getting his second assist of the game, this time setting up Pippy Carroll, who made no mistake.
Dominant throughout the first half, Peake Villa added a third when Carroll scored again eight minutes before the break, this time converting a pass from Ronan McGuire.
Carroll returned the favour in the 55th minute, putting McGuire in on goal, and his strike partner made no mistake from 10 yards.
The McKevitt cousins combined again to make it five, and Matthew McKevitt completed his hat-trick 20 minutes from the end by finishing off a move instigated by Pippy Carroll in midfield, to leave the score 6-0 at the end.

