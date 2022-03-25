Tipperary hoping for camogie Allstars success this evening

Tipperary senior camogie player Mary Ryan is nominated for an Allstar
The previously postponed 2021 All-Star banquest takes place tonight Friday with plenty of glamour and glitz expected.
Tipperary have five players nominated - namely, Mary Ryan, Ereena Fryday, Orla O'Dwyer, Roisin Howard and Cait Devane. The Tipp girls will be hoping to be included on the selected team having had great campaigns in the blue and gold jersey - an AllStar award would be the icing on the cake were it to materialise for any of the girls.
Keep up to date with the camogie Allstars news on tipperarylive.ie
