Tipperary jockey Ben Coen steers Raadobarg to victory in the Irish Lincolnshire

Ben Coen won today's Paddy Power Irish Lincolnshire on Raadobarg
Tipperary jockey Ben Coen enjoyed another big race win at The Curragh today.
The young Fethard man was aboard Raadobarg when he won the Paddy Power Irish Lincolnshire.
The 9/2 favourite was trained by Johnny Murtagh.
The success bodes well for Coen's season. He scored his first Group One victory last September on Sonnyboyliston in the Comer Group International Irish St Leger at the Curragh.
Three weeks previously Coen and Sonnyboyliston had won the Sky Bet Ebor at York in a thrilling finish.
Son of Ann (neé Slattery) and Shay Coen from Killusty, he rode his first winner at Royal Ascot last June aboard Create Belief in the Sandringham Stakes, which was also a first winner at Royal Ascot for Murtagh.
Another Tipperary jockey was also in the winner's enclosure at The Curragh today, when Nathan Crosse rode the 9/1 shot Mogwli to victory in the TRI Equestrian Handicap.
