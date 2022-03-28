Greyhounds: Aoife the leading lady on girls’ night at Thurles

A highly competitive ten race programme at Thurles Greyhound Stadium saw the ladies in charge on Saturday last and leading the way with a classy performance to land the A2 525-yard contest, Michell Dwan’s Borna Aoife (Droopys Jet-Borna Central) returned the fastest of the night performance, leading throughout a warm event.



The lightly raced February 2019 whelp had actually claimed A1 victory over the same trip last time when contesting above her grading and without a rise, duly confirmed that form while setting up a hattrick bid next time.



Breaking just off the pace from trap 3, the Dwan winner reached the opening bend amidst runners and was made to settle for third place while turning in pursuit of pacesetter Courty Girl and chaser Tarsna Soda. Displaying much the best pace at halfway however, Borna Aoife readily passed both those rivals approaching the closing bends and completing an emphatic score with two and a half lengths to spare thereafter, posting a very smart 28.93 (-20) in advance of Tarsna Soda, with Courty Girl third.



Steph tops in Kylenoe brace

The top graded event of the night was an A0 contest over 525-yards and completing a double for connections on the card, Christy & Louise Meaney’s in-form Kylenoe Steph (Ballymac Best-Toms Linda) claimed a fourth win from her latest six outings when leading from the second bend.



A powerful galloper, the September 2019 whelp backed up her latest A1 score when breaking on terms from trap 1, she bravely defended her rails pitch while shoulder to shoulder with Magical Benji around the opening bends. Drawing one length clear of that rival approaching the third bend, Kylenoe Steph settled the race on the run to the home stretch, extending to four lengths at the line, as Errill Daithi flew from halfway to fill second in 29.02 (-20).



Fancied on debut when odds on for the ON3 525, the Meaney family prefix initiated Saturday’s smart double when Patsy Meaney & Edward Fogarty’s Kylenoe Maid (Pat C Sabbath-Holiday Madge) thoroughly impressed in debut victory.



Slow to reach full stride from trap 2, the September 2020 whelp trailed the field in the early stages but seizing racing room on the inside at the opening bend, struck the front on the run to the backstraight. Thoroughly dominant thereafter, Kylenoe Maid drew clear to a facile eight and a half length verdict over a running-on Foxrock Abbey in 29.47 (-20).



Beautiful Cabra brace

A kennel which never seems to go out of form on the Thurles circuit, Paddy Scally claimed another double on the Saturday programme as his Cabra Beauty (Good News-Cabra Ebony) bounced back to form for her fifth career win in the second of the night’s A4 525 events.



Back to her best breaking form when quick to stride from trap 2, the September 2018 whelp led comfortably throughout the early exchanges before repelling the advancing Cill Dubh Hope on the run to halfway. The latter ceded second to Clooneen Valerie at the third bend as that rival joined the pacesetter but not for passing, Cabra Beauty proved strongest from the final turn when extending clear once again for a two-length verdict over the fast-finishing Stage Bobtheboss in 29.47 (-20).



Sparking the Scally double when landing the earlier ON2 525, Cabra Astra (Cabra Firmino-Cabra Ebony) also just about led throughout her debut victory. Breaking on terns from trap 2, the September 2020 whelp repelled Lacken Jessie for a first bend lead before stretching clear to halfway. Completing with five lengths to spare in 29.71 (-20), Kind Paddy caught the eye when recovering from last place to fill a gutsy second position.



The Saturday action featured just a sole contest away from the standard trip and bouncing right back to form in the A5 570 was Ann Hoban’s On Stage Poppy (Droopys Roddick-On Stage Leah), claiming her seventh career win in dominant fashion.

Breaking well from trap 2, the July 2018 whelp immediately dashed to a commanding lead on the long run to the first bend and extending to four lengths at the top of the backstraight when pursued by Rathmoyle Denise, maintained that winning margin, although, it was Cluendarby Kitty who advanced to second when staying very strongly behind cosy 31.86 (-20) winner On Stage Poppy.



Back over 525-yards, the first of the night’s A4 525 contests returned an even more dominant winner as Michelle & Billy Phelan’s Code Rubble (Ballymac Vic-Isle Of Capri) led from the opening bend in her third career success.



From a level start in trap 3, the September 2019 whelp batted bravely to contest the lead with Foxrock Callum at the opening bend but striking the front while forcefully turning at pace, the Phelan charge stretched readily clear to the backstraight. Fully in command thereafter, Code Rubble extended to an eight-length winning margin over Rockpit Julia in 29.38 (-20).



Conor stops a shutout for the ladies

In a rare occurrence, the opening nine races of ten on Saturday were claimed by bitches on an unconfined card. However, preventing a full house for the girls when securing his fourth win of the season at Thurles, Stephanie Ryan’s Knockalton Conor (Silverhill Shay-Kitmins Denise) was a game winner of the concluding A3 525.



Breaking well to lead from trap 3, the John Byrne charge would find Kilvil Robert rushing up on his inside at the bends and that rival would take a one length lead to halfway. Rallying at the bottom bends however, Knockalton Conor joined that rival on the outside off the final turn and displaying all of his battling qualities close home, forged clear for a one and a half length verdict in 29.49 (-20).



Rounding out the Saturday action, the opening A6 525 saw Kim Taylor’s On The Wildside (Ballymac Best-In A Heartbeat) secure her maiden win at the third time of asking, posting 29.51 (-20) in a one and a half length verdict over Oh My Sarah before the later A5 525 delivered a third race win for Tom Hennessy’s Mindy Heather (Out Of Range Asb-Mindy Not Mork), striking the front at the closing bends for a three and a half length verdict over Custom Lily.



Top Dog

Dog of the year at Thurles last season, Knockalton Conor (Silverhill Shay-Kitmins Denise) claimed his fourth win of this campaign as the only dog to secure victory on a night where the girls dominated at Thurles.



Best Bitch

Now seeking a hattrick, Borna Aoife (Droopys Jet-Borna Central) could not have been more impressive as her backstraight pace settled Saturday’s A2 525 while posting a smart 28.93 (-20).



Most Impressive Debut

Displaying strong running abilities while landing her ON3 525, Kylenoe Maid (Pat C Sabbath-Holiday Madge) left a highly pleasing impression with much scope to immediately improve on her 29.47 (-20) performance.



One To Watch

Chasing home Cabra Astra in their ON2 525 clash, Pat & Brian Kennedy’s Kind Paddy (Cloran Paddy-Minnies Hazel) recovered eye-catching ground following a slow start and bumping. Filling second at a five-length deficit, he can prove difficult to contain in graded company with improvement likely next time.