Tipperary champions Clonoulty Rossmore reach All-Ireland Junior B hurling championship final

All-Ireland Junior B hurling championship semi-final

Clonoulty Rossmore 2-16 Blackwater (Wexford) 2-15

Clonoulty Rossmore are through to the All-Ireland Junior B hurling championship final following their injury time, one-point victory over Wexford champions Blackwater in the semi-final at Raheenagh, Co Limerick on Saturday.

They will now play Leinster champions, Cappataggle of Galway, in the All-Ireland final at the same venue at 2pm next Saturday, April 2 in the competition organised by the Killeedy GAA club.

The conditions at the West Limerick venue last Saturday were ideal, with springtime sunshine and a slight breeze that was blowing diagonally across the field. These conditions allowed both teams to serve up an entertaining game, which ended with a last-gasp injury time winner for the west and county Tipperary champions of 2021. This was the only time in which Clonoulty Rossmore led throughout the whole game.

The Wexford champions started in whirlwind fashion and raced into a three points to nil lead inside the opening four minutes. Clonoulty were finding it hard to settle and get into any sort of a rhythm, as Blackwater dictated the pace of the game while also getting some well-taken scores, especially their opening goal after fourteen minutes, which gave them a commanding 1-6 to 0-3 lead. A second goal, six minutes before the break, put them firmly in the driving seat with an eight-point interval cushion.

After the break Blackwater continued in the same manner, with Clonoulty unable to make inroads into this eight-point lead. Not for the first time in this series, some shrewd substitutions by the Clonoulty sideline paid dividends, with two well-taken goals in a three-minute spell at the end of the third quarter, which brought the game to life and the Clonoulty followers to their feet.

They equalised with four minutes remaining, only for Blackwater to ease ahead as the clock ran down. However John Devane had the last say in this memorable game, as he held his nerve to slot over the winner from a 65 deep into injury time.

Blackwater got off to a flying start to this entertaining game and points from James Dooley and Kaelen Fikentscher had them three to the good inside four minutes. Clonoulty replied through Oisin Fryday but overall were finding it difficult to get to the pitch of the game, as Blackwater dominated early proceedings with some good running, especially from their midfielders.

Further points from James Dooley and Seamus Walsh pushed their lead out to four by the sixth minute. John Devane steadied the ship from a placed ball and Nicky Kearns put over his opening point after twelve minutes.

Blackwater got their opening goal after fourteen minutes when Conor Sutton opened up the Clonoulty defence with a searing run, before crashing a low shot past Martin Sadlier.

Clonoulty replied with three John Devane frees, but Kaelen Fikentscher was causing all sorts of problems, both on the scoreboard and in his general play. He had four points to his credit by the 20th minute, before Martin Ryan (Ned) took on a marking role.

Goal number two came on 24 minutes, when full forward Denis O’Brien got on the end of a high ball to flick to the net, to establish an eight-point lead. In the closing minutes of the half Nicky Kearns and Denis O’Brien exchanged points to leave Blackwater a comfortable eight points to the good at the interval, 2-9 to 0-7.

Clonoulty Rossmore started positively and attacked from the off after the break, when a piercing run from Kieran Carroll resulted in his goalbound shot being brilliantly saved, at the expense of a 65, by goalkeeper Lar Lacy.

John Devane dispatched the 65 to cut the deficit, but Kerill Sutton restored parity with a point from open play. John Devane kept Clonoulty ticking over from placed balls but they were unable to eat into the eight point deficit, as Blackwater tagged on their own scores. Anthony Maher replaced the injured Adam Fryday in defence, while Aaron Kennedy and Padraig Coen came into the attack.

Martin Ryan (Ned), while not only curbing the influence of Kaelen Fikentscher, also came more into the game and began to run at the Blackwater defence. One of those runs resulted in a well-taken goal, when Ryan offloaded to Aaron Kennedy, who in turn found the unmarked Nicky Kearns, who made no mistake from close range.

This score injected new life into Clonoulty and three minutes later Ryan, following another run, crashed home goal number two, to leave the minimum between the sides. Fintan Kearney replaced the injured Anthony Kearney, with Aaron Kennedy dropping back to defence as Clonoulty chased an equaliser. This came courtesy of a John Devane free, four minutes from the end of normal time.

However Blackwater eased ahead through a Conor Sutton point with time almost up. John Devane tied the game two minutes into injury time, as Clonoulty defended in numbers. Deep into injury time a Martin Sadlier free from his own 45 metre line was deflected by a defender at the expense of a 65.

John Devane displayed all of his experience as he slotted over the winner with almost the last puck of the game, for a remarkable and outstanding victory.

Clonoulty Rossmore: Martin Sadlier (captain), Declan O’Dwyer, Andrew Quirke, Adam Fryday, Anthony Kearney, Dylan Kennedy, Kevin Horan, Martin Ryan (Ned 1-0), Darren Corcoran, Kieran Caroll, Oisin Fryday (0-1), Ger Mockler, Nicky Kearns (1-2), John Devane (0-13,12 frees), Cathal Ryan (Raymond).

Subs used: Nicky Mockler, Anthony Maher, Aaron Kennedy, Padraig Coen, Fintan Kearney.

Blackwater: Lar Lacy, Anthony Roche, Aaron Culleton, Rob McGuinness, Richard Blake, Brian Dooley, Gavin O’Toole, Kerill Sutton (0-1), Kaelen Fikentscher (0-4), Conor Sutton (1-1), Alan Malanowski, Seamus Walsh (0-2), James Dooley (0-3), Denis O’Brien (1-4, 3 frees), Johnny O’Toole.

Subs used: Wayne O’Connor, Kevin O’Brien.

Referee: Johnny Murphy (Limerick).