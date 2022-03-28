GAA Memorabilia Fair set for The Dome, Semple Stadium

GAA matchday programmes are always much sought after at the annual GAA memorabilia Fair in Thurles
This years G.A.A. Memorabilia Fair will give you a chance to browse and search a large selection of match programmes, club histories, hurling, football, camogie, ladies football and handball publications as well as other G.A.A. material in the pleasant and spacious surroundings of the The Dome, Semple Stadium, Thurles, Co. Tipperary on Saturday April 16. (Entry-Gate beside Teagasc-Opposite Greyhound Stadium)
Collectors and sellers are cordially invited to attend this event, where it is hoped they will find plenty of material to interest them.
Sales positions, free of charge may be booked in advance by contacting the organisers before April 13th.
Admission for all will be €5, with accompanied children free. The venue will have disabled access, facilities for teas and coffees etc. It is located within a five minute walk from Thurles Railway Station.
For further information contact: Seamus J. King, 087-2246245 seamusjking@gmail.com
or Liam Ó Donnchú 086-6036547, liam.odonnchu.oifigeach@gaa.ie
Lár na Páirce G.A.A. Museum, Slievenamon Road, Thurles, Co. Tipperary.
0504 27534, 0504 22702. larnapaircemuseum@gmail.com
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.