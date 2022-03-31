Tipperary players given the nod to start for Ireland's women rugby team against France

Ireland's Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe on her way to scoring her side’s first try during last weekend's match against Wales. Picture: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile
Ireland have named an unchanged team for Saturday's TikTok Women's Six Nations rugby championship game against France, which means that Tipperary players Dorothy Wall and Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe have retained their places in the starting fifteen.
Ireland lost their opening game at home to Wales last weekend and face a tough task trying to revive their campaign against the French in Toulouse.
The match starts at 2.15 and will be shown live on RTÉ 2 and on the RTÉ Player.
Ireland's Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe on her way to scoring her side’s first try during last weekend's match against Wales. Picture: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.