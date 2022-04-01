Tipp camogie players to feature in Munster championship double headers with the hurlers

Following a meeting of the Munster GAA CCC a total of 6 curtain-raisers (4 with Munster Camogie, 2 with Munster LGFA) were confirmed to be played in advance of games in the upcoming Munster Senior Hurling and Senior Football Championship - Tipperary camogie players will be involved in a number of these double headers.

Speaking at last night’s meeting, Munster GAA Chairman Ger Ryan said “I am delighted that we are in a position to facilitate the playing of Camogie and Ladies Football matches as curtain-raisers for a number of our games in the coming weeks. The relationship between the Munster GAA, Munster Camogie and Munster LGFA has grown stronger each year and given the groundswell of opinion that there should be more cooperation between our respective bodies, bringing our games together where possible is a logical progression to a more seamless future for all players.”

Reacting to the news, Munster Camogie Chairperson Ger Browne said ”All in Munster Camogie are delighted with the exposure which this decision will bring to the Senior Camogie inter-county teams in the Province. We look forward to a number of excellent Camogie games to whet the appetite in advance of the respective matches in the Munster Senior Hurling Championship. Thanks to Munster GAA for their help and assistance in making this happen”

Munster LGFA President Robbie Smyth on the confirmation of the curtain-raisers in the coming weeks said “The Munster Senior Football Final is one of the most important days in the GAA calendar in the province and we in Munster LGFA are delighted that our Munster Senior Ladies Football Final will now act as the curtain-raiser to this showpiece event. Comhghairdeas to all involved with Munster GAA and Munster LGFA for making this a reality.”

Double Headers with Munster Camogie

Sunday April 17th at Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Munster Senior Camogie Semi Final: Cork v Waterford at 2pm

Munster Senior Hurling Championship Round 1: Cork v Limerick at 4pm

Saturday April 23rd at the TUS Gaelic Grounds

Munster Senior Camogie Quarter Final: Tipperary v Limerick at 5pm

Munster Senior Hurling Championship Round 2: Limerick v Waterford at 7pm

Sunday May 1st at FBD Semple Stadium

Munster Senior Camogie Semi Final: Clare v Limerick/Tipp at 12 noon

Munster Senior Hurling Championship Round 3: Cork v Clare at 2pm

Sunday May 8th at the TUS Gaelic Grounds

Munster Senior Camogie Final at 12 noon

Munster Senior Hurling Championship Round 3: Limerick v Tipperary at 2pm

Double Headers with Munster LFGA

Saturday May 7th at Fitzgerald Stadium Killarney

Munster Senior Ladies Gaelic Football Semi Final: Tipperary v Kerry at 3:30pm

Munster Senior Football Championship Semi Final: Cork v Kerry at 6pm

Saturday May 28th (venue TBC)

Munster Senior Ladies Gaelic Football Final at 12:30pm

Munster Senior Football Championship Final at 3pm