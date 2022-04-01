Tipp camogie players to feature in Munster championship double headers with the hurlers

Aoife McGrath (left) and Cáit Devane will feature on Munster senior hurling championship day as part of camogie and hurling double headers
Following a meeting of the Munster GAA CCC a total of 6 curtain-raisers (4 with Munster Camogie, 2 with Munster LGFA) were confirmed to be played in advance of games in the upcoming Munster Senior Hurling and Senior Football Championship - Tipperary camogie players will be involved in a number of these double headers.
Speaking at last night’s meeting, Munster GAA Chairman Ger Ryan said “I am delighted that we are in a position to facilitate the playing of Camogie and Ladies Football matches as curtain-raisers for a number of our games in the coming weeks. The relationship between the Munster GAA, Munster Camogie and Munster LGFA has grown stronger each year and given the groundswell of opinion that there should be more cooperation between our respective bodies, bringing our games together where possible is a logical progression to a more seamless future for all players.”
Reacting to the news, Munster Camogie Chairperson Ger Browne said ”All in Munster Camogie are delighted with the exposure which this decision will bring to the Senior Camogie inter-county teams in the Province. We look forward to a number of excellent Camogie games to whet the appetite in advance of the respective matches in the Munster Senior Hurling Championship. Thanks to Munster GAA for their help and assistance in making this happen”
Munster LGFA President Robbie Smyth on the confirmation of the curtain-raisers in the coming weeks said “The Munster Senior Football Final is one of the most important days in the GAA calendar in the province and we in Munster LGFA are delighted that our Munster Senior Ladies Football Final will now act as the curtain-raiser to this showpiece event. Comhghairdeas to all involved with Munster GAA and Munster LGFA for making this a reality.”
Double Headers with Munster Camogie
Sunday April 17th at Páirc Uí Chaoimh
Munster Senior Camogie Semi Final: Cork v Waterford at 2pm
Munster Senior Hurling Championship Round 1: Cork v Limerick at 4pm
Saturday April 23rd at the TUS Gaelic Grounds
Munster Senior Camogie Quarter Final: Tipperary v Limerick at 5pm
Munster Senior Hurling Championship Round 2: Limerick v Waterford at 7pm
Sunday May 1st at FBD Semple Stadium
Munster Senior Camogie Semi Final: Clare v Limerick/Tipp at 12 noon
Munster Senior Hurling Championship Round 3: Cork v Clare at 2pm
Sunday May 8th at the TUS Gaelic Grounds
Munster Senior Camogie Final at 12 noon
Munster Senior Hurling Championship Round 3: Limerick v Tipperary at 2pm
Double Headers with Munster LFGA
Saturday May 7th at Fitzgerald Stadium Killarney
Munster Senior Ladies Gaelic Football Semi Final: Tipperary v Kerry at 3:30pm
Munster Senior Football Championship Semi Final: Cork v Kerry at 6pm
Saturday May 28th (venue TBC)
Munster Senior Ladies Gaelic Football Final at 12:30pm
Munster Senior Football Championship Final at 3pm
