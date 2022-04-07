Search

07 Apr 2022

Spectacular comeback secures Under 14 title for Tipperary rugby club Kilfeacle

Waterpark beaten in East Munster cup final in Clonmel

Kilfeacle Under 14s

The Kilfeacle Under 14 team that won the East Munster Cup final against Waterpark in Clonmel

Reporter:

Sports Reporter

07 Apr 2022 11:00 AM

Email:

sport@nationalist.ie

Kilfeacle 22 Waterpark 22

Saturday last saw Kilfeacle’s u14s play the eagerly-awaited East Munster Cup final against Waterpark in Clonmel.
In what was a pulsating game, Kilfeacle came out on top after the game finished 22-all, but a rule that broke this side’s heart in the East Munster League semi-final saw them crowned champions, after they scored the first try.
Kilfeacle drew first blood following some brilliant inter play between the backs, which saw Cathal O’Mara touch down to make it 5- 0.
There was nothing to separate the sides for the vast majority of the half, with both sides defending as if their lives depended on it.
Waterpark eventually drew level just before half- time with a try of their own.
The second half was when the game really came to life. Shortly after the break Waterpark scored their second try, this one converted, to leave them 12- 5 ahead.
Kilfeacle at this stage were defending gallantly but a lapse in concentration saw Waterpark cross the line following a quick lineout, which saw them score their third try and leave them 17-5 ahead.

Kilfeacle kept fighting and after they were awarded a penalty, which they took quickly, they touched down to leave the score 17- 10.
With about five minutes remaining Waterpark scored what looked to be the winning score and it was now 22-10.
This Kilfeacle team, however, doesn’t know when to give up and suddenly kicked into overdrive and after another quick penalty scored again to leave them just five points behind.
With the clock ticking towards the red, the incessant pressure from Kilfeacle meant they forced a scrum.
The ball was put in and when DJ Leopold got the ball in his hands there was only going to be one outcome.
With three players hanging out of him, he forced his way over the line to score an outstanding try, which Cathal O’Mara converted to make it 22-all.
After what seemed like an eternity, the referee finally blew the full-time whistle and there were amazing scenes of celebration among the Kilfeacle players and supporters.
Every single player gave everything they could and the heart and never say die attitude they have displayed all year ensured they were going to leave Clonmel victorious.
Huge credit has to be given to both sides for an outstanding game of rugby. Well done to the management, coaches, parents and of course the players for making it a day to remember.

Results
North Webb Cup: Kilfeacle 21, St Senan’s 3;
East Under 16 Cup: Clanwilliam-Galbally-Kilfeacle 21, Dungarvan 17.

Tipperary minor hurlers get Munster championship campaign off to a flying start

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media