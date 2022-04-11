Tipperary Soccer: All the weekend soccer results in the TS&DL

In the big weekend game, St Michael's overcame Peake Villa to advance in the Tipperary Cup
SATURDAY, APRIL 9
Tipperary Youth Cup semi final
Cahir Park 1 – 0 Bansha Celtic
Galbally United 3 – 1 St Michael’s
SUNDAY, APRIL 10
Clonmel Credit Union Tipperary Cup 3rd Round
Peake Villa 0 – 1 St Michael’s
Paddy Purtill Cup semi-final
Clonmel Town 1 – 3 Peake Villa
Clonmel Credit Union Premier League
Bansha Celtic 1 – 0 Cahir Park
Cashel Town 1 – 3 Two Mile Borris
Clonmel Credit Union Division 1
Wilderness Rovers 0 – 0 Old Bridge
Clonmel Credit Union Division 2
St Nicholas 3 – 0 Kilsheelan United
Galbally United 1 – 0 Cashel Town
Clonmel Credit Union Division 3
Killenaule Rovers 1 – 7 Suirside
Donohill and District 3 – 4 Two Mile Borris
Bansha Celtic 1 – 1 Moyglass United
