All the weekend results in Tipperary GAA

File Photo: Riain Quigley. Moyle Rovers recorded a 3-10 to 1-9 win over Aherlow in a FBD Insurance - County Football League - Division 1 - Group 2 Round 2 played at Monroe.
RESULTS
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Division 3 - Group 2 Round 3
Ballingarry 1-14 V 2-22 Burgess
FBD Insurance County Hurling League - Division 3 - Group 1 Round 2
Sean Treacys 2-19 V 2-7 Ballinahinch
FBD Insurance - County Football League - Division 1 - Group 2 Round 2
Moyle Rovers 3-10 V 1-9 Aherlow
FBD Insurance - County Football League - Division 1 - Group 1 Round 2
Rockwell Rovers 0-10 V 0-8 Ardfinnan
Kilsheelan-Kilcash 0-13 V 4-6 Killenaule
Ballyporeen 1-10 V 0-15 Grangemockler Ballyneale
FBD Insurance - County Football League - Division 1 - Group 2 Round 2
Arravale Rovers 1-8 V 2-9 Clonmel Commercials
Cahir 0-6 V 3-5 JK Brackens
FBD Insurance - County Football League - Division 2 - Group Rounds Round 2
Fethard 1-9 V 2-11 Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun
Golden-Kilfeacle 1-9 V 1-1 Loughmore-Castleiney
FBD Insurance - County Football League - Division 2 - Group Rounds Round 2
Clonmel Óg 2-4 V 0-12 Ballina
FBD Insurance - County Football League - Division 3 - Group 2 Round 2
Killenaule 2-14 V 0-3 Newcastle
FBD Insurance - County Football League - Division 3 - Group 1 Round 2
Cappawhite 1-9 V 1-8 Emly
St Patrick's 2-10 V 1-5 Clerihan
FBD Insurance - County Football League - Division 3 - Group 2 Round 2
Rosegreen 1-8 V 2-10 Fethard
