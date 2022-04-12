Two home games on the way for Carrick Swan GAA Club hurling teams

Carrick Swan GAA Club
Carrick Swan GAA Club’s Premier Intermediate hurling team plays Roscrea at Pairc na nEalaí in Carrick-on-Suir on Saturday, April 16 at 5pm.
The Junior team plays Boherlahan in Pairc na nEalaí on Friday, April 22.
Meanwhile, the Junior camogie team had an excellent result against Roscrea winning 2-7 to 1-6. This victory means the team are now top of their group.
The U10 girls played in a blitz on Saturday morning, which was enjoyed by all thanks to the visiting teams.
Two Swan players were representing their county in matches this week.
Jamie Holloway was a member of the Tipperary U20 football team that played Clare in their first championship game on Monday while Aaron O’Halloran was on the Tipperary Minor hurling team that played Clare on Tuesday.
It was the Tipp Minor team’s second match after beating Waterford last week.
The juvenile lotto jackpot wasn’t won last week. Numbers drawn were: 14, 18, 23, 27. This week’s jackpot prize is €5,250.
