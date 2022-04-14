Search

14 Apr 2022

Tipperary Sports Partnership workshop is part of child welfare and protection training programme

Workshop will be delivered via Zoom next month

Sport workshop

The Designated Liaison Person is responsible for reporting allegations or suspicions of child abuse to TUSLA Child and Family Agency or Social Services (NI) and/or An Garda Siochána/PSNI

Reporter:

Sports Reporter

14 Apr 2022 3:30 PM

Email:

sport@nationalist.ie

Tipperary Sports Partnership is facilitating a Designated Liaison Person (DLP) Workshop on Monday, May 16 from 6-9pm via Zoom. 

The third part of the Sport Ireland Child Welfare and Protection Training Programme is the Designated Liaison Person workshop, also known as Safeguarding 3. Every club/organisation should designate a person to be responsible for dealing with any concerns about the protection of children.

The Designated Liaison Person is responsible for reporting allegations or suspicions of child abuse to TUSLA Child and Family Agency or Social Services (NI) and/or An Garda Siochána/PSNI.  The organisation’s child protection policy and procedures should include the name and contact details of the Designated Liaison Person and the responsibilities attached to the role.

A person appointed to the Designated Liaison Person position in a club must have completed Safeguarding 1 - Child Welfare and Protection Basic Awareness Course. A club may appoint the same person to both the Club Children’s Officer (also known as Safeguarding 2) and DLP. 

Please book early, as places are limited on the workshop. A certificate of attendance will be awarded on completion of the course.

To book your place visit www.tipperarysports.ie. The cost is €15, plus booking fee.

For further information please contact the Tipperary Sports Partnership office on 052-6166201.

Tipp edge epic U20 hurling encounter with Waterford

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media