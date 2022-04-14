Tipperary minor footballers get campaign off to a winning start

Electric Ireland Munster Minor Football Championship (Phase 1 Round 1)

TIPPERARY 1-15 – 1-8 LIMERICK

Tipperary minor footballers got their Munster Championship campaign off to a winning start this evening with a seven points victory over Limerick at FBD Semple Stadium.

A storming final quarter from the John McNamara managed home side saw them score 1-4 without reply down the stretch to record a welcome win that will give them a huge boost for their next two phase one games over the coming fortnight.

Tipp had opened up a sizeable five points lead by the 37th minute and seemed to be heading for a comfortable enough finish only to be rocked by a Limerick goal from Bobby Smith. Soon the sides were all square at 0-10 to 1-7 and the game was surprisingly back in the melting pot.

However, Tipperary reasserted their superiority, settled by two frees from Conal Grogan (he kicked eight over the hour). Ben Carey then stretched that advantage to three points by the 48th minute. Nervously, the margin remained at a dangerous three points over the next 10 minutes or so, Tipperary not making their dominance pay.

But three minutes from time they got the break they needed. An attempt by Limerick to play the ball out of their defence was turned over by Tipperary pressure, and Darragh Landers who had just come on as a substitute played Fionn Fitzgerald through. The Killenaule man, himself a half-time substitute, finished his run by touching the ball home for the all-important score. Tipperary were now in the clear at 1-13 to 1-7.

Limerick had opened the game looking the more assured and led by two points after four minutes following a brace of points from full-forward Stephen Young, the first of those a free.

By the end of the first quarter Tipperary had settled and were 0-4 to 0-2 ahead, three Conal Grogan frees preceding Tipp’s first from play after 16 minutes by the live wire Daithí Hogan, who finished off a move involving Eanna Ormond and Thomas Charles.

Two points in a minute by Limerick saw the visitors restore parity by the 21st minute, Bobby Smith and then a final solo effort by Diarmuid Hynes raising white flags.

But Tipperary, powered on by the impressive midfield pairing of Joe Higgins and Paddy O’Keeffe, finished the first half strongly.

A free won off a Paddy O’Keeffe run restored the lead, before three in a row from play, from Joe Higgins, Eanna Ormond and O’Keeffe himself made it 0-8 to 0-4 on 28 minutes. That eighth point came after Higgins, Tommy O’Connor and Dylan Fogarty were involved in the build-up before the Moyle Rovers man kicked the score.

A Stephen Young free just before half-time stemmed the flow and Tipp looked in control going to the break leading 0-8 to 0-5.

Within six minutes of the restart the advantage was out to five following points from Tommy O’Connor and Paddy O’Keeffe, Daithí Hogan very much involved in creating the score converted by O'Connor.

Most in attendance would have expected the hosts to drive home their advantage now but within four minutes Limerick were back on level terms.

The team captains, Michael Kilbridge (Limerick) and Charlie King (Tipperary) pictured with referee Eoin Morrissey (Waterford) before Thursday night's game in FBD Semple Stadium. (Pic: Jonathan Cullen)

A fine left-legged point from play by corner-forward Diarmuid Hynes was soon followed by a goal, well finished by Bobby Smith for the Shannonsiders. When Tipperary were penalised for a high tackle on Aidan O’Shea, Hynes kicked the free and all of a sudden, the sides were level for the third time in the game.

But Tiperary refused to panic, two frees in a minute by Conal Grogan settled them, followed in the 48th minute by a fine effort by Ben Carey to make it a three point game.

Then came the all-important goal by Fionn Fitzgerald and Tipperary were home and hosed with three minutes to go. The games final three scores all frees, two for the Galtee Rovers man who finished with eight, and another for Limerick’s Stephen Young.

Having lost to Limerick in this competition 12 months ago, Tipperary will be delighted with this positive start and will be anxious to continue the progress against Waterford next week; the Deise beaten heavily by Clare 4-18 to 0-4 in their opening game also on Thursday night.

There were some excellent performances all round from Tipp, the midfield pairing of Joe Higgins and Paddy O’Keeffe putting in a fine shift, while the likes of Eoin O’Connell, Charlie King, Ben Carey, Tommy O’Connor and the pacey Daithí Hogan also did very well.

But there will be plenty to work on also for the next day with distribution in possession a major factor, Tipperary ending with a 23 turnovers. They also conceded 15 frees and need to work on these for the upcoming Waterford and Clare games.

The winners of the group involving Tipperary, Clare, Limerick and Waterford will go forward to a semi-final against the losers of the other semi-final between Cork and Kerry.

Teams and scorers

TIPPERARY

Robbie McGrath (Galtee Rovers), Alex McSherry (Clonmel Commercials), Ciaran Byrne (Golden/Kilfeacle), Jamie Bergin (JK Bracken’s), Eoin O’Connell (Loughmore/Castleiney), Charles King (capt., Ballina), Joe Higgins (Clonmel Commercials, 0-1), Paddy O’Keeffe (Moyle Rovers, 0-2)), Tommy O’Connor (Kilsheelan/Kilcash, 0-1), Eanna Ormond (Golden/Kilfeacle, 0-1), Ben Carey (Ballylooby/Castlegrace, 0-1), Conal Grogan (Galtee Rovers, 0-8F)), Daithí Hogan (St Patrick’s, Drangan, 0-1)), Dylan Fogarty (Boherlahan/Dualla).

Subs: Fionn Fitzgerald (Killenaule, 1-0) for Fogarty (half time); Charlie English (Ballyporeen) for Ormond (48); Darragh Landers (Clonmel Commercials) for O’Connor (56); Oisin Shelly (Killenaule) for O’Keeffe (58); Charlie Grace (Ballina) for Carey (60+2).

LIMERICK:

Jake Foley , Shane O'Sullivan, Cathal Mangan, Ethan Browne, Paddy Downey, Cian Harnett, Calum Boyle, Aidan O'Shea, Michael Keating, Bailey Ryan, Tommy Ryan, Bobby Smith (1-1), Diarmuid Hynes (0-2, 0-1F), Stephen Young (0-4, 0-3F), Michael Kilbridge (capt., 0-1)

Subs: Luke Walsh for Ryan (37 mins); Senan Walsh for Boyle (49); Jamie Young for Keating (52); Tom Lloyd for Smith (54).

Referee: Eoin Morrissey (Waterford).