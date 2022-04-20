Search

Let the fun and Community Games begin all over again in Tipperary

The Tipperary County Community Games programme for 2022 has been released kicking off on May 7 in Holycross Hall with the county final of u14 Table Quiz

County Programme for the 2022 Events
May 7, Holycross Hall, Co Final of u14 Table Quiz
May 13, Holycross Hall, Co Finals of Talent Events.
Details of all talent events will be published next week.
June 18, Thurles Swimming Pool, Co Finals of Swimming.
June 18, Presentation Secondary School, Thurles, County Finals of Art, Handwriting, Model-Making, Projects.
Date for County Athletics Finals to be confirmed. Due to be held in June.

Munster Programme
July 23, Regional Athletics Finals will take place in John O’Sullivan Park, Ennis.
September 3, Preliminary Team Games in University of Limerick.
September 10, Munster finals of all team games in University of Limerick.

National Finals
Athletics Track and Field will take place in Carlow IT next August.
Team Events and Swimming in University of Limerick in September.
Cross Country will be held in Navan on October 8.
Pitch and Putt will take place in Westport, County Mayo on October 9.
All Area Teams GAA, Soccer, Rugby, Tag Rugby, etc. must be entered with Tipperary County Secretary by May 18. Late entries will not be accepted.

Polly Murphy steps down
Polly Murphy, long standing secretary of Cashel Rosegreen Community Games, has retired from the position of Area Secretary.
Cashel Rosegreen Area owe so much to Polly, who worked tirelessly for several years ensuring that the youth of the area had every possible opportunity to take part in the sport of their choice.
The area enjoyed considerable success and Polly hopes they will continue to be involved in the friendly rivalry, fun and enjoyment of the games.
The Games wish to thank Polly most sincerely for her expertise and committment to the games and hope Cashel Rosegreen will continue to be involved. In order to participate in the 2022 games they must form a new area committee as soon as possible. I am sure the people of Cashel and Rosegreen will be anxious for the games to continue. It is a long time since former chairperson, the late Cllr Maureen O’Donoghue played a leading role in the area, also acting as County Tipperary manager at National Finals in Mosney during the years when we all travelled by train.
Anybody interested please contact County Secretary, Annette. tipperary@ community games.eu.
We are also expecting Golden Kilfeacle to join the games this year.

Local News

