20 Apr 2022

West Tipperary Junior Hurling League games round-up

Clonoulty/Rossmore player Dillon Quirke was in the thick of the action for Tipperary seniors in the Munster Championship clash with Waterford at Walsh Park on Sunday last. Pic: Sportsfile

20 Apr 2022 11:00 AM

MARIA MARRON PALMERS HILL STUD WEST TIPPERARY JUNIOR B HURLING LEAGUE

The Maria Marron Palmers Hill Stud, West Junior B Hurling League continued on Tuesday evening of last week with a full complement of games in Round 2.

Group 1
Solohead 2-22 Emly 0-16
Solohead continued their good run of late, as they overcame the home side at Emly to record their first win.
Teams and Scorers:
Solohead: Philip O’Doherty, Shane Farrell, Noel Kennedy, Chris Ryan, Chris Irwin, Brian Garvin, Jack Redican, Denis O’Shea, Stephen Dee (0.3), Chris O’Connor (0.11), Anthony Owens (0.2), Tommy O’Mahony (0.1), Aidan Riordan (1.0), Colin Hanley (1.2), Aaron Ryan (0.3)
Subs used: Colin Allen, James Power, Christopher Kirby.
Emly: Kevin Lonergan, James Condon, Pa McGrath, Eoin Martin, Declan Hennessy, Sean McGrath, Chris Hennessy, Paul O’Heney (0.9), Conor Bourke, Jamie Carroll (0.1), Joey Lonergan (0.2), James Cunningham, Kevin McGrath, Aidan O’Heney (0.3), Dean Heffernan (0.1)
Subs used: John O’Brien, Peter Heffernan.
Referee: Donie Horan (Eire Og Annacarty Donohill).

Cappawhite 1-20 Golden Kilfeacle 0-10
Cappawhite made it two wins from two outings in this Round 2 game played in Dundrum. Gearoid Lennon got the all-important goal in the third quarter. John Colohan kept Golden ticking over from placed balls while Killian Hayde was excellent between the posts. Dara McCarthy finished top scorer for Cappawhite.
Teams and Scorers:
Cappawhite: Neil Clancy, Cian O’Carroll, Ross Dunne, Davey Stapleton, Mikey Carmody (0.1), Michael O’Neill, John McGrath, James Quinlan (0.5), Tommy Coughlan (0.1), Gearoid Lennon (1.3), Ben White, Fionn Brady (0.1), Dara Duggan, Dara McCarthy (0.7), Sam Carmody (0.2)
Golden Kilfeacle: Killian Hayde, Seanie O’Connell, Paul Fogarty, JJ Byrnes, Michael Coman, David Wade, Mikey Bergin (0.1), Shane Stapleton, Kevin Hally (0.2), Jack Lonergan (0.1), John Colohan (0. 6), Jason Morey, Derry Ormond, Daniel Currivan, Charles Walsh. Subs used: Florence O’Brien, Bobby Smith.
Referee: Paddy Russell (Emly).

Sean Treacys 2-15 Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams 0-15
Sean Treacys registered their first win of the league as they overcame Kickhams in an entertaining game at Kilcommon.
Teams and Scorers:
Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams: Paddy Ryan, Jason Duncan, Diarmuid Kinnane, Cathal Carr, Conor Farrell, Shane Farrell, Jack Ryan (0.3), Aidan Duggan, Alan Butler (0.1), Jamie Duncan (0.7), Noel O’Brien, Cathal Ryan (0.1), Jack O’Neill, Conor O’Mahoney(0.1), Cathal Duggan.
Subs used: Peter Comerford (0.2), Declan Ryan, Kevin Fitzgerald, Liam Hayes.
Sean Treacys: Tadhg McCormack, Brian Nolan, Brendan O’Dwyer, Cathal Kennedy, Eoin Sheldon, Shane Fahy, Philly Deegan, Donnacha O’Brien, Jayden Healy, Mike Hayes, Stevie Carr (0.5), Cillian Kennedy (0.1), Stephen Rochford, Dermot Ryan (1.0), Tommy O’Dwyer (0.1). Subs used: Pat Dawson (1.8), Cormac Sheehy, Billy Spillane.
Referee: Tom Dawson (Eire Og Annacarty Donohill).

Group 2
Eire Og Annacarty Donohill 4-15 Cashel King Cormacs 0-9
Holders Eire Og got their first win in this Group 2 game when they overcame Cashel at Annacarty. Three goals in the opening five minutes and four in total in the first half, two from Kevin Fox and one each from Michael Buckley and Jordan Hayes, laid the foundation for this victory.
Teams and Scorers:
Eire Og Annacarty Donohill: Jamie O’Dwyer, Darragh O’Brien, Cathal Coughlan, Ciaran Loughman, Paul Downey, Mikey O’Brien (0.1), Peter O’Dwyer, David Kelly (0.4), Pat Aherne (0.1), Jack Kingston, Kevin Fox (2.0), Richard O’Doherty, Thomas Quinn (0.1), Michael Buckley (1.3), Jordan Hayes (1.1).
Subs used; Michael Furlong (0.3), Evan Heffernan (0.1), David Breen, Stephen McDonald, Cathal Ryan, Aaron Tuohy, Colin Heffernan.
Cashel King Cormacs: Eoin Quirke, Jack Browne, John Gaffney, Brian Davern (0.1), Stephen Gleeson, Seamus Reade (0.1), Donal Ryan, Jamie O’Keeffe (0.1), Adrian O’Dwyer, Robbie Anglim (0.2), Ross Minogue, Aaron Breen, David Brennan (0.1), Daniel Bowes (0.1), Mikey McDermott (0.2).
Referee: Phil Ryan (Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams)

Arravale Rovers 1-13 Clonoulty Rossmore 2-9
Arravale Rovers made it two wins from two outings as they accounted for Clonoulty Rossmore at Sean Treacy Park.
Arravale Rovers: Paddy O’Donnell, Colm Power, Brian Roche, Jordan Doyle, Peter Ryan, Conor Leahy, Eoin Doocey (0.1), Caolan Halligan (0.1), John Paul Lohan (0.8), Ray Kelly (1.2), Eamon Ryan, Daniel Ryan (0.1), Oisin Hogan, Ben Ryan, Jack English.
Subs used: Gavin Cussen, Aidan Cussen, Aidan Roche, Roger O’Connor, Luke Kinane, Daniel O’Dwyer, Richie Lohan.
Clonoulty Rossmore: Martin Sadlier, Philip Ryan (Winnie), Davy White, Keelan Ryan, Jamie Davern, Adam Fryday, Declan O’Dwyer, Darren Corcoran, Aaron Kennedy, Paddy Kennedy, Oisin Fryday, Kevin Maher, Gary Donnelly (0.1), Fintan Kearney, Nicky Kearns (1.8,6 frees). Subs used: Cathal Ryan (Raymond) (1.0), Jack Kennedy, Micheal Ryan (Casey), Will Ryan.
Referee: Paul Carew (Lattin Cullen).

