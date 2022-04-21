Tipperary minor footballers win again with comfortable defeat of Waterford

Electric Ireland Munster Minor Football Championship (Phase 1 Round 2)



WATERFORD 2-3 :: 3-20 TIPPERARY



Tipperary minor footballers were comfortable 20-points winners over Waterford in their Munster Championship game played at Lemybrien this evening (Thursday). The victory, their second in a week, sets them up nicely for their ultimate game in Phase 1 next Thursday evening when they travel to take on Clare.



With the exception of an unsteady 10-minute spell midway through the first half, in which Waterford took the lead for their only time in the game, Tipperary were always in control of this contest. They led at half-time by 1-10 to 1-2, their goal coming in the 18th minute from midfielder Paddy O’Keeffe.



Tipp then went on to blitz Waterford in the opening 20 minutes of the second half, adding 2-7 without reply to lead 3-17 to 1-2 by the 40th minute, their second half green flags raised by Conal Grogan and Daithí Hogan.



Seven minutes from time Waterford tagged on their second goal, a wonderful solo effort by Liam Kiersey, before the last three scores went the way of John McNamara’s side for a very comprehensive victory in the end.



All round this was an excellent team performance from Tipperary, with all six starting forwards scoring, the midfield pairing of Joe Higgins and Paddy O’Keeffe again prominent as they were the previous week against Limerick, while team captain Charlie King at centre-back put in a man of the match display ending with three points to his name.



Tipperary also introduced five substitutes and of these both Charlie English and Dylan Fogarty tagged on excellent points when the chance came their way.



Tipp led by 0-3 to 0-0 after 10 minutes following points from Daithí Hogan, Conal Grogan (free) and Ben Carey. However they were rocked in the 11th minute when Billy Byrne fired home a cracking goal for the home side before Cathal Sweeney kicked the Deise ahead for the only time in the game a minute later.



As Tipp struggled, Waterford had two further chances to extend that advantage but both Cathal Sweeney frees went wide.



Tipp midfielder Paddy O’Keeffe was desperately unlucky when a goal-bound effort came back off the butt of the post in the 17th minute, but within 30 seconds the Moyle Rovers man made amends when finishing low to the net, put through by a well-weighted handpass by Joe Higgins.



From there to the interval Tipperary took a stranglehold on proceedings and outscored Waterford 0-7 to 0-1 in the final 10 minutes of that opening half. The Tipperary points came from Charlie King (2), Conal Grogan (two frees), Fionn Fitzgerald, Daithí Hogan and Tommy O’Connor - some excellent efforts among them. Waterford’s only reply was a 25th minute free from Cathal Sweeney.



At the interval Tipperary looked well on the way to victory leading 1-10 to 1-2, but it was the flying start to the second period that quickly put the game to bed.



Within 15 seconds midfielder Joe Higgins had the scoreboard working again, and within five minutes of the restart it was out to 1-14 for Tipperary with further points from Conal Grogan (two frees) and the excellent Daithí Hogan.



Tipperary’s second goal arrived in the 36th minute with Hogan again involved in the build-up before releasing Grogan, the Bansha man burying his effort.



Tipperary were now totally dominant and wing-forward Oisin Shelly put his name on the scoresheet before they added their third goal nine minutes into the second half. It went the way of Daithí Hogan, the St Patrick’s clubman making a break at pace through the middle of the defence to fire home an unstoppable shot past Conor Moore in the Waterford goal for a 3-15 to 1-2 lead in the 40th minute



Thereafter it was only a case of what the winning margin would be as both managers emptied their benches.



The rapid rate of Tipperary scoring slowed over the closing 20 minutes with five points added through Oisin Shelly, Fionn Fitzgerald (free), Charlie English, Dylan Fogarty and a late well-executed difficult free by Charlie King. In that same period a well-beaten Waterford side responded with a wonder point by Kyle Moloney before Liam Kiersey had the consolation of a superb individual goal.



TIPPERARY:

Oisín O'Donoghue (Kilsheelan/Kilcash)

Finn Nolan (Killenaule)

Ciaran Byrne (Golden Kilfeacle),

Jamie Bergin (JK Brackens),

Eoin O’Connell (Loughmore Castleiney),

Charles King (captain, Ballina, 0-3, 0-1F),

Thomas Charles (Clonmel Commercials),

Joe Higgins (Clonmel Commercials, 0-1),

Paddy O’Keeffe (Moyle Rovers, 1-0),

Oisin Shelly (Killenaule 0-2),

Tommy O’Connor (Kilsheelan Kilcash, 0-1),

Ben Carey (Ballylooby Castlegrace, 0-1),

Conal Grogan (Galtee Rovers, 1-5, 0-5F),

Daithí Hogan (St Patrick’s, Drangan, 1-3),

Fionn Fitzgerald (Killenaule, 0-2, 0-1F).



Subs: Charlie English (Ballyporeen, 0-1) for Carey (40m); Danny Moore (Moyne/Templetuohy) for Grogan (42); Darragh O’Connor (Clonmel Commercials) for Higgins (46); Dylan Fogarty (Boherlahan/Dualla, 0-1) for Hogan (56); Cillian McNamara (Clonmel Commercials) for Shelly (56).

WATERFORD:

Conor Moore (St Declan’s Ardmore), Darragh Murphy (Fenor), Adam Murray (Rathgormack), Seamie Wall (The Nire), Tadhg Leane (Rathgormack), Shane Power (Kilrossanty), Ollie Buck (Fenor), Ben Lombard (Clashmore/Kinsalebeg), Kyle Moloney (Clashmore/Kinsalebeg, 0-1)), Darragh Jacob (St Saviour’s), Cathal Sweeney (Ballinacourty, 0-2, 0-1F), Jack Power (Kilrossanty), Billy Byrne (The Nire, 1-0), Seanie Flavin (Colligan, capt), Darryl Harty (Dungarvan).



Subs: Liam Kiersey (Stradbally, 1-0) for Jacob (HT); Kyle Flynn (Gaultier) for Harty (HT); Fergal O’Brien (Gaultier) for Flavin (36); Aaron Quinn (Brickey Rangers) for Sweeney (36); Darragh O’Neill (Clashmore/Kinsalebeg) for Byrne (48).

Referee: Pa O’Driscoll (Cork).