Over 70 kids enjoyed three days of fun and games at Clonmel Og Easter Camp

C'MON THE OG! Just some of the over 70 boys and girls who took part in the Clonmel Og Easter GAA Camp.
Over 70 boys and girls from u7 to u13 enjoyed a great three days of GAA Football and Hurling along with lots of fun activities and games last week in Ned Hall Park, Clonmel.
With every child taking home a Football and Sliotar and some Easter goodies, there was lots of happy faces on Thursday after a great week.
A big thank you Tom Fitzgerald and Tipp Games Development team for the work in helping us run the camp and set up the camp. It could not have went as well without our own Committee and Volunteers who gave their support also and to Juvenile Coaching officer Noel Walsh for taking on the camp set up and roll out within the club.
