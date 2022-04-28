Carrick Davins GAA Club news

Carrick Davins Intermediate hurlers play Ballybacon Grange in Goatenbridge in the county hurling league this Sunday, May 1 at 12pm.
The club’s juvenile academy for players aged 4 and over continues on Thursdays at 6.30pm at the astroturf pitch.
Lotto draw
The €5,500 jackpot prize wasn’t won in last week’s lotto draw. Numbers drawn were: 02, 10, 22, 24.
Five players matched three numbers and won €40 each.
They were: Michael Bowe, Sarah Nolan, Marty’s Pantry, Sean Kelly and Maddie Conlon.
The jackpot prize for this week’s lotto draw that took place on Tuesday evening was €5,750.
You can purchase lotto tickets through the club’s ticket sellers or online through Carrick Davins Clubzap.
