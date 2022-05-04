Search

04 May 2022

Jason Forde ruled out of Tipperary's clash with Limerick on Sunday

The injury list continues to grow for Manager Colm Bonner

Jason Forde and John McGrath named in Tipperary hurling team to face Dublin

Jason Forde is ruled out for Tipperary on Sunday

Tipperary manager Colm Bonnar has confirmed that both Jason Forde and James Quigley will not be available for selection for the upcoming Munster senior hurling clash with Limerick in TUS Pairc na Gaelic on Sunday.

Colm has also confirmed that John McGrath is today undergoing surgery for a ruptured Achilles Tendon and has John well on his road to recovery over the coming months.

Tipperary Manager Colm Bonner will announce his team to play Limerick on Friday evening.

The injury to  Forde is a further setback to the attack - the freetaker will be a major loss to Tipperary's scoring feats while John McGrath also falls into that category. Quigley limped out of the clash with Clare also with Brian McGrath coming into the full back role. McGrath may well remain in the Tipp defence, but the option of switiching Barry Heffernan to the number three slot is also open to the management team.

The team will be announced on Friday evening.

