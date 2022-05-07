Check out all the updates from West Tipperary GAA
West Tipperary GAA Round Up.
By John O’Shea
Maria Marron Palmers Hill Stud West Junior B Hurling League.
The Maria Marron Palmers Hill Stud, West Junior B Hurling League continued on Tuesday evening of last week all five games played in Round 5. This concluded the Group series and paved the way for the Knockout stages.
Arravale Rovers and Cappawhite advanced straight to the Semi Finals.
The Quarter Finals pairings are:
Sean Treacys v Eire Og Annacarty Donohill
Clonoulty/Rossmore v Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams.
Group 1.
Cappawhite 2.19 (25) Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams 0.20 (20)
Cappawhite continued their unbeaten run when they accounted for Kickhams at Cappawhite. They led at the break by 2.12 to 0.4. with a Kickhams second half comeback just falling short. Cappawhite now advance to the Semi Finals while Kickhams play Clonoulty Rossmore in a Quarter Final.
Teams and Scorers:
Cappawhite: Neil Clancy, John McGrath, Thomas Costello, Cian O’Carroll (0.1), Michael P Buckley, Michael O’Neill, Dara Duggan (0.1), Ross Dunne (0.1), Ben White (0.1), James Quinlan (0.4), Mikey Carmody (0.5), Fionn Brady, Tommy Coughlan, Dara McCarthy (1.4, 3 frees), Sam Carmody (1.2)
Subs used: Mark Treacy, Sean Cleary, Eoghan Ryan, Cormac Heffernan, Jamie Buckley, Eoin Murray, Michael R Buckley
Knockavilla Doneskeagh Kickhams: John O’Brien, Jack O’Neill, Diarmuid Kinnane, Liam Hayes, Shane Farrell, Conor Farrell, Jack Ryan (0.4), Paul O’Dwyer, Orrin Jones (0.5, 3 frees), Noel O’Brien, Johnny Ryan (0.5), Pa O’Brien (0.2), Niall 0’Brien (0.1)Conor O’Mahony, Pa Ryan (0.2)
Subs used; Declan Ryan (0.1), Gerry Buckley, Stephen Buckley.
Referee; Donie Horan (Eire Og Annacarty Donohill)
Golden/Kilfeacle 1.16 Solohead 0.17
Golden/Kilfeacle registered their first win in this league when they overcame a fancied Sologhead at Golden in a tight entertaining game. Solohead led at the break by 0.10 to 0.7 but a big second half display from, man of the match, John Colohan, who scored the all-important goal, the difference between the sides.
Teams and Scorers:
Golden Kilfeacle: Killian Hayde, Flor O’Brien, Brendan Moloney, Jason Morey, Michael Coman, David Wade, Michael Bergin, Ronan Hayes (0.1), Shane Stapleton, Kevin Hally, Jack Lonergan (0.1), Christopher Ryan, Daniel Currivan (0.1), John Colohan (1.13 frees), Charles Walsh
Subs used; Paul Fogarty
Solohead: Philip O’Doherty, Chris Irwin,, Noel Kennedy, Chris Ryan, Denis O’Shea, James Dee (0.2,), Jack Redican, Brendan Collins, Stephen Dee (0.1), Tommy O’Mahony (0.2), Anthony Owens (0.1), Chris O’Connor (0.9, 8 frees), Aaron Ryan (0.2), Colin Hanley, Aidan Riordan . Subs; James Power, Colin Allen, Eoin Riordan
Referee; Tom Dawson (Eire Og Annacarty Donohill)
Sean Treacys 3.27 Emly 1.14
Sean Treacys are through to the Quarter Finals, where they will play Eire Og, following their victory over Emly at Kilcommon. Treacys led at the break by 1.18 to 0.5.
Teams and Scorers:
Sean Treacys: Tadhg McCormack, Conor Nolan, Brendan O’Dwyer, Mark Hogan, Tommy O’Dwyer, Shane Fahy, Mike Hayes, Donnacha O’Brien (0.2), Stevie Carr (0.5, 1 free), James Deegan, Pat Dawson (0.14, 8 frees), Mattie Feehan (0.3), Cillian Kennedy (1.2), Dylan Fahy, Stephen Rochford (1.1). Subs; Cormac Sheehy (1.0), William Horrigan
Emly: Jason McCarthy, Cian Quish, Joey Lonergan, James Condon, John O’Brien, Conor Burke (0.2), Declan Hennessy, Darragh Heuston, Jamie Carroll, Dean Heffernan (0.1), Paul O’Heney (0.7), James Purcell (1.0), Kevin McGrath, Aidan O’Heney (0.4), Kevin Lonergan
Subs used; Michael Ring.
Referee; Johnny Butler (Upperchurch Drombane)
Group 2.
Arravale Rovers 3.13 Rosegreen 1.8
Arravale Rovers secured the required victory to advance directly to the semi-final, when they overcame the challenge of Rosegreen at Sean Treacy Park.
Teams and Scorers:
Arravale Rovers; Paddy O’Donnell, Colm Power, Richie Lohan, James Cussen, Tadhg O’Connor, Roger O’Connor, Peter Ryan, John Paul Lohan (1.6, 1.5 frees), Caolan Halligan, Daniel Ryan (0.1), Ben Ryan (0.2), Jack English, Gavin Cussen (2.2), John Lowry (0.2), Oisin Hogan
Subs used: Eamon Ryan.
Rosegreen: Chris Geraghty, Sean Ryan, Dan Fanning, Nick Ryan, Daniel Keating, Daniel Hayde, Eoin McSweeney, Killian Ryan, Keith Bergin, Charlie Costello (0.2), Tony Kerwick, Podge Quinlan, Michael Quinlan (0.2), Ger Cummins (0.3), Colin Geraghty (1.1)
Subs used: Jamie Heffernan, BJ Gould, Tadgh Vaughan
Referee: Seanie O’Halloran (Golden/Kilfeacle)
Clonoulty Rossmore 2.25 Cashel King Cormacs 3.13
Clonoulty Rossmore overcame the challenge of Cashel King Cormacs at Clonoulty to qualify for a Quarter Final clash with Kickhams.
Clonoulty Rossmore: Martin Sadlier, Declan O’Dwyer (0.1), Andrew Quirke, Keelan Ryan, Aaron Kennedy, Dylan Kennedy, Jamie Davern, Darren Corcoran, Adam Fryday, James Ryan Winnie, (0.2), Kevin Maher (0.2), Davy White (0.1), Nicky Kearns (1.11, 9 frees), Oisin Fryday (0.5), Cathal Ryan (Raymond) (1.1), Ger Mockler (0.1), Aidan Loughman (0.1) Nicky Mockler
Cashel King Cormacs; Colin Brosnan, Aaron Breen, John Ryan, Paddy Morrissey, Alan Cummins, Conor Devitt, Donal Ryan, Jamie O’Keeffe, Jack Browne, Tommy Fitzgerald, Fearghail O’Donoghue, Ross Minogue, Robert Anglim, David Brennan, Cian McGrath
Subs; Ken Whelan, Fionn Bonnar, Alex Dunne.
Referee: David Grogan (Aherlow)
The Swiss Cottage in Cahir is one of the sites that is free to visit on the first Wednesday of the month
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.