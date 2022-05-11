Prestigious Knocknagow Award for a Tipperary camogie great

A camogie star in two counties Ann Carroll was presented with the prestigious Knocknagow Award at the United Sports Panel awards ceremony in Clonmel.

She played in five All-Ireland senior championship finals (including a replay) with her native Tipperary and Kilkenny in the 1960s and 70s, winning two with Kilkenny in 1974 and 76.

She was the captain and top scorer for Tipperary in her first final in 1965, when they were beaten by Dublin. She later became a stalwart of the legendary Kilkenny team which made its breakthrough in 1974.



In those days camogie was a 12-a-side game and she had the distinction of playing in six different positions in all six finals.

Ann was the outstanding personality in the first decade of the history of the All-Ireland senior club championship, winning medals with both St Patrick’s, Glengoole in Tipp and St Paul’s in Kilkenny.

She played senior inter-county and inter- provincial Gael Linn Cup camogie while still at school in St Brigid’s, Callan, with whom she won three Stuart Cup medals and played in five consecutive secondary schools Leinster championships. She won her first interprovincial medal in 1963, scored a dramatic winning point for Munster in the 1964 Gael Linn Cup final and won a third with Munster again in 1966.

The star of UCD’s Ashbourne Cup winning team in 1966, she scored 1–4 in Dublin’s 3–5 to 2–4 victory over Cork in the final and ten of UCD’s 17 goals against Queen’s University in the semi-final.

Ann was Tipperary camogie player of the year in 1966 and won two All-Ireland club medals with St Patrick’s, Glengoole in 1965 and 1966.

When her family moved across the border to Kilkenny she won four more All-Ireland club medals with St Paul’s in 1969, 1970–1, 1974-5 and 1976–7. In the 1968 Leinster club final she scored eight goals for St Paul’s against Ardclough.

She won three more interprovincial medals with Leinster in 1970, 1971 and 1972 and rounded off her career by playing in goal for Donegal in the 1980 junior championship.