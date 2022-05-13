Great Racing at County Masters Road Race in Templemore

The County Masters Road Championships for both Men and Women took place last Sunday in Templemore where conditions were ideal, warm with a light breeze.



The Master men over 65 3k race took place first and here Matt Alexander of Coolquill AC made every stride a winning one when retaining his title, over 65, in great style in a very good time of 13 mins 7 secs.



Then we had his club mate and training partner, Leslie Smyth of Coolquill AC also running very well when 2nd over 65 in 13 mins 41 secs with the newcomer to this category PJ Holmes of Dundrum Ac winning the over 65 bronze medal in 14 mins 35 secs.



Noel Howley of Clonmel AC won the over 70 County title impressively when finishing in 14 mins 43 secs with his club mate Ned O Brien finishing in 14 mins 55 secs.

Martina, Patsy and Kathleen Dorney watching proceedings



Then we had Eddie Cahalane of Coolquill AC winning the 2nd over 70 award when finishing in 16 mins 8 secs.



Myles McHugh of Clonmel AC won the over 75 title in 17 mins 3 secs and it is great to see Myles still enjoying the Sport. The Coolquill AC trio of Matt, Leslie and Eddie captured the Inter Club Gold medals while the Clonmel trio of Noel, Ned and Myles won the silver medals.



The Master 6k race for everyone over 35 to over 60 started with a great entry from all the Clubs. Right from the start Paul Minogue of Clonmel AC set the pace along with John Fitzgibbon of Thurles Crokes AC. These two athletes gradually pulled away for the rest of the field inside the 1km and at around 2k, Paul had edged in front with John in close contact.



It stayed that way until they came into view with about 1km to go. At this stage Paul increased the pace and maintained that strong pace all the way to win the over 35 title very convincingly in 19 mins.



Then we had John Fitzgibbon of Thurles Crokes Ac winning the over 40 title in 19 mins 25 secs.

Paddy Cummins of Moycarkey Coolcroo AC came through very strongly over the final 800m to finish 3rd and win the over 35 Silver medal in 19 mins 58 secs.

Dundrum AC's women who were 2nd in the O35 team event at the County Masters Road Championships in Templemore. L-R: Karen Coughlan, Dymphna Ryan (1st O40) and Mairead Julian (2nd O45).

The rest of the award winners were as follows:

Joey Feery Clonmel AC 3rd 0/35 in 21:37,

Dermot Gorman Carrick on Suir AC 2nd over 40 in 20:25,

Liam Shanahan Thurles Crokes AC 3rd 0/40 in 20:34,

John Russell Thurles Crokes AC 1st 0/45 in 20:47,

Nigel O Flaherty Clonmel AC 2nd over 45 in 21:09,

Dermot Logue Clonmel AC 3rd 0/45 in 21:26,

Conor Fleming Clonmel AC 1st 0/50 in 21:44,

Eugene O Keeffe Carrick on Suir AC 2nd 0/50 in 22:05,

Larry Stapleton Templemore AC 3rd 0/50 in 22:41,

Willie O Donoghue Mooreabbey Milers AC 1st 0/55 in 21:48,

Damien Holian Mooreabbey Milers AC 2nd 0/55 in 22:10,

Tom Blackburn Mooreabbey Milers AC 3rd 0/55 in 23:24,

Sam O Meara Templemore AC 1st 0/60 in 24:15,

Bernard Feery Clonmel AC 2nd 0/60 in 25:07 and

Tommy Moloney Thurles Crokes AC 3rd 0/60 in 26:18.



In the Inter Club competition, the over 35 title was won by the Clonmel quartet of Paul Minogue, Nigel O Flaherty, Ciaran Doheny and Dermot Logue.



The Thurles Crokes crew of John Fitzgibbon, John Russell, Liam Shanahan and Liam Dorney won the 0/35 silver medals. The defending Champions, Carrick on Suir, won the bronze medals with their team of Dermot Gorman, Eugene O' Keeffe, Keith Fraher and Patrick Roche.



The Mooreabbey Milers trio of Willie O Donoghue, Damien Holian and Tom Blackburn won the over 50 Club title with the Clonmel team of Conor Fleming, Sean O Dea and Bernard Feery winning the silver medals. The Host Club won the over 50 Club bronze medals with their team of Larry Stapleton, Tommy Gleeson and Sam O Meara.



The women’s race was also well supported. Here Dymphna Ryan of Dundrum AC was a very convincing winner of the over 40 title in 21 mins 13 secs with Angela McCann of Clonmel AC winning the over 50 title in fine style in 22 mins 18 secs and Madeline Loughnane of Thurles Crokes AC winning the over 40 silver medal in 23 mins 30 secs.



The rest of the award winners were as follows:

Eileen McCullagh of Thurles Crokes AC 1st 0/35 in 24:31,

Carmel Fitzgibbon of Thurles Crokes AC 2nd 0/35 in 25:30

Noelle O Brien Mooreabbey Milers AC 3rd 0/35 in 27:42.

Suzanne Shine Clonmel AC 3rd 0/40 in 23:54

Michelle Doherty Clonmel AC 1st 0/45 in 26:07

Mairead Julian Dundrum AC 2nd 0/45 in 26:19

Eileen Bourke Thurles Crokes AC 3rd 0/45 in 26:58,

Esme Alexander of Coolquill AC was 1st 0/60 in 32:37.



In the Inter Club competition, the over 35 champs are Thurles Crokes with their scoring team of Madeline Loughnane, Eileen McCullough and Carmel Fitzgibbon. The Dundrum trio of Dymphna Ryan, Karen Coughlan and Mairead Julian won the silver medals with the Mooreabbey Milers team of Mary Louise Ryan, Noelle O Brien and Patricia Ryan winning the bronze medals.

The over 45 Champions are Clonmel, and their winning team was Angela McCann, Michelle Doherty and marina Flaherty.

At the Presentation of the Awards, the County Chairman, Owen Fanning, thanks Templemore Ac for organising two great events. He also thanks the Clubs for supporting these Championships.