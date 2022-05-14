Tipperary Community games news

There is one very important change regarding team events this year.



All team entries must be submitted to the County Board by this Saturday, May 14th at 11.59pm. The difference this year is all players must be named at this stage.



Therefore all managers asked to put their thinking caps on and submit full details of each competitor, name, address D-O-B to their Area Secretary immediately.

Quiz Team silver medalists - Moycarkey Borris



Fixtures will be played off during the 8 weeks of June and July with County Finals to be played in mid August. See dates for Munster & National finals below.



The U14 Table Quiz was the first county final of 2022 to take place in St Michael's Hall, Holycross on Saturday, May 7th. which turned out to be a very competitive and enjoyable event. The winning team from Boherlahan Dualla succeeded in answering 90 of the 100 questions correctly and it went to tie breakers to decide the runners up.



1st- Rory Crosse, Dara Crosse, Ruth O'Connell and Leah O'Connell, Boherlahan Dualla.

2nd - Darragh Coman, Orla Timmons, Isabel Kelly and Eoin Cummins, Moycarkey Borris.

3rd - Sarah McGinley, Bibi Russell, Eleanor Doyle and Luca Ryan, Thurles.



Congratulations to Boherlahan Dualla team that will now represent Tipperary at the National Finals. Well done to all teams that took part. Many thanks to Holycross Area for hosting the event in their excellent facility.



We return to Holycross on next Friday evening, May 13th for the county finals of the Talent events which include Solo Singing and Dancing, Group Singing and Dancing, Solo and Group Music, Recitation, & Culture Corner. This is always a very popular event.

Quiz Team bronze medalists, Thurles

18th June Co. Swimming finals Thurles 9am Entries close on Sat 11th June 11.59pm

18th June County Finals of art, handwriting, model-making Pres Thurles 2pm

Sat 11th June 11.59pm is also closing date for entries.

Date for County Athletics finals to be decided.

Munster Dates & Venues.

23rd July Regional Athletics Finals in Ennis Sun 10th July

Sat Sept 3rd Preliminary team games GAA, camogie, football, soccer

University of Limerick

Sat Sept 10th Munster Finals Team games University of Limerick

National Dates and Venues.

13th August Athletics Field events Carlow IT

13th August Athletics track events Carlow IT

26th-28th Aug Cultural Carlow St. Patricks College-Visual Arts Centre

24th Sept Team events University of Limerick

25th Sept Swimming University of Limerick

8th October Cross country Navan

9th October Pitch and putt Westport.

The county athletics finals date has been confirmed for June 6th Bank Holiday Monday. Areas please organise your events asap.