North Tipperary girls win inaugural Darren Ward Cup - South win Shield

Inaugural TSS&DL Darren Ward Invitational Tournament - It was a busy weekend at Cahir Park with the Inaugural TSS&DL Darren Ward Invitational Tournament taking place over Saturday & Sunday. U13 Girls Teams from TSSDL, North Tipperary, Clare, Kilkenny & Kerry were present at Cahir Park to showcase schoolgirls soccer.

On Sunday after a great weekend of soccer the Shield Final was won by South Tipperary U13 Girls and the Darren Ward Cup was won by North Tipperary U13 Girls soccer team. Congratulations to all winners and thanks to all the fantastic teams that took part and made for a very entertaining weekend in Cahir Park. Thanks go to everyone that helped with the event too as well as parents and coaches and all who came along to watch. We also thank TSS&DL and Darren Ward, roll on next year!



Football For All Blitz - This weekend see's Cahir Park host our annual Football For All Blitz at the club with teams attending from all over the country. The Munster Football For All Squad and the Irish Amputee Squad are also availing of the Cahir Park facilities next weekend. So lots of activity once again.



Results/Fixtures - Cahir Park Youths have a huge match this Saturday when they play Galbally United in the Tipperary Cup Final at Cooke Park Tipperary Town. All support appreciated for the lads and we wish them best of luck.



U15s - Well done to Cahir Park U15s who defeated Clonmel Town 3-0 last Friday evening in their opening league game with goals from Padraig Farrell, Oisin Power and Rowan Barrett. Keep an eye on the TSSDL website for upcoming results & fixtures.

The South Tipperary Under 13 Girls team won the Darren Ward Shield



Tipperary Cup Result - Cahir Park Juniors played Peake Villa B last Sunday in Thurles. Final score Peake Villa B 3, Cahir Park 0



Walking Football - A Walking football program in conjunction with FAI south Tipperary will commence on Tuesday May 24 at 5:30pm. This is a free 4 week program aimed at male and female players interested in playing soccer & a social outlet. Tea/coffee is available afterwards. All welcome to participate. Contact the club for further information



FAI Summer Soccer Schools – Announcement! We are delighted to announce that bookings went live on Tuesday May 3 for this year’s Intersport Elverys FAI Summer Soccer Schools. A list of camp dates and locations is available on our website from now.



Cahir Park 50/50 Draw – Last Friday the 50/50 Draw took place live in Cahir Park AFC. The lucky winner of the jackpot of €375 was Kate O’Connor! Well done to Kate! Thanks once again to all sponsors, sellers & everyone who buys tickets for your continued support. Don’t forget Tickets can be purchased online or through local businesses. Visit the clubs social media pages for further details