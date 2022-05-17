Search

17 May 2022

Maunsell and McGuire win Tipperary Water 10K in Clonmel

Courtney McGuire and William Maunsell were the winners of this year's Tipperary Water 10K held in Clonmel on Sunday last.

17 May 2022 2:00 PM

The Tipperary Water 10k took place last sunday in ideal conditions for running, cool with a light breeze. The race over a new and fast route got underway on the Blueway at 10 am.

The race was started by this year’s Tipperary Rose Aisling Donovan, who was also competing in the race.
Right from the start William Maunsell of Clonmel AC made his intentions known by setting a strong pace that soon saw him open a good lead inside the 1st mile. William maintained this fast pace all the way to come home a very worthy and convincing winner in a new course record of 29 mins 55 secs, brilliant performance. Then we had Aaron O Donnell of Carrick on Suir emerging from the chasing pack over a familiar route and running very well when finishing 2nd in 33 mins 1 sec. Then we had Daniel Ryan of Nenagh Olympic also running a very good race finishing very strongly in 3rd place in 34 mins 41 secs. For the record we had Adam O Connor of United Striders AC finishing 4th in 35 mins 4 secs just ahead of his dad, Alan. John O Rourke of West Waterford AC was 6th overall in 35 mins 23 secs with Nigel O Flaherty of Clonmel AC 7th in 35 mins 33 secs. The master men awards were as follow: Alan O Connor of United Striders was 1st over 40 in 35 mins 3 secs while Dick O Gorman of Clonmel AC was 1st over 50 in 41 mins 10 secs with Anthony Power also of Clonmel AC 1st over 60 in 40 mins 36 secs.
The Women’s race was also competitive. Here we had Courtney McGuire of Clonmel AC winning in a very good time of 35 mins 47 secs with her club mate Kealey Tideswell finishing 2nd in 36 mins 55 secs. Angela McCann made it a Clonmel AC clean sweep when finishing 3rd in 38 mins 4secs. Then we had Caroline Godard of Clonmel AC 4th in 41 mins 33 secs with Tish Ryan of Dundrum next in 42 mins 7 secs followed by Anne Marie Halpin of Clonmel AC in 42 mins 15 secs. The master women’s awards were as follow: Benvon Lyons of Waterford was 1st over 40 in 41 mins 35 secs with Nicola Maunsell of Clonmel AC 1st over 50 in 44 mins 41 secs. Teresa Mackey of Clonmel was 1st over 60 in 72 mins 56 secs.
Clonmel AC would like to thank all the stewards and helpers who ensured that this event was promoted very successfully. The Club would also like to thank the Garda and the Civil Defence for all their help and support in making this Classic event another great success.

