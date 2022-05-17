Carrick Swan hurlers turn their attention to the championships

The Swan Club's clubhouse at The Green in Carrick-on-Suir
Carrick Swan GAA Club’s Premier Intermediate team defeated Holycross in the final round of the county league last Friday evening. Final score: Swan 1-24, Holycross 1-18.
It was a great performance from the Swan team. Their preparations now turn to the championship, which commences over the coming weeks.
The U17s beat Clerihan/Grangemockler/Ballyneale in the County League last Monday. They now await their next fixture.
The U13s played a number of challenge games last week against Mount Sion, Mullinahone and Killenaule.
Meanwhile, the U9s played a blitz on Saturday morning in Mullinahone. They played Grangemockler, Ballybacon and Mullinahone in what was a great morning. The Swan Club thanks Mullinahone for the invitations to the blitz and welcomes Kilsheelan this weekend.
The club’s camogie teams are preparing well for their championships.
The Juvenile Lotto jackpot stands at €6,500 this week. Sixteen players matched three numbers and won €20 each. The club thanks all who support the draw.
