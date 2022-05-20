Tipperary's Len Gaynor wins prestigious award

Len Gaynor pictured with his award
Tipperary hurling legend Len Gaynor has been inducted into the Gaelic Writers’ Association Hall of Fame at the Gaelic Writers’ Association Awards.
The glittering event took place at the Iveagh Garden Hotel in Dublin, and was this year supported by Wilson Hartnell, who are celebrating their 50th year in business.
After a sparkling career with the Premier County which saw Gaynor win three All-Ireland titles, the Kilruane MacDonagh’s man turned his hand to coaching, taking charge of both the Clare and Tipperary hurling teams in a life that was devoted to the sport of hurling.
Congratulations to Len on a well deserved honour.
