Search

20 May 2022

Disasterous start costs Tipperary minor footballers dearly

The Munster semi-final against Cork was played in FBD Semple Stadium

Tipp minor footballers fall at penultimate hurdle

Tipp minor footballers fall at penultimate hurdle

Reporter:

local contributor

20 May 2022 11:05 AM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Cork 3-21

Tipperary 1-13 


A disastrous opening twenty minutes scuppered Tipperary’s chances of a Munster minor football final clash with Kerry as they slumped to a disappointing fourteen points defeat by Cork in the semi-final at  FBD Semple Stadium.


With wins over Waterford, Limerick and Clare under their belts going into the game, Tipperary’s optimism that they could turn over a Cork side that had taken a hammering from Kerry, quickly turned to deep disappointment with the Munster final pairing decided beyond question after Cork had fired 2-9 to Tipp’s solitary point in that opening twenty minute spell.


Tipperary simply were not “at the races”. Slaughtered on their own kick-outs, coughing up possession in alarmingly easy fashion, they lacked the pace and elan of their rivals who strutted about the pitch oozing confidence. They had eight points on the board to Charlie English’s solitary response from Tipp after fourteen minutes when Brian Hayes careered through a fragile Tipp defence for Cork’s first goal.


Two minutes later, from a Tipp kick-out, Cork’s Alan O Connell bagged their second goal.


Game over after twenty minutes.


Just about everything that could go wrong was going wrong for Tipp but to their credit they finally got going and had the last five scores of the first half. They also had a penalty kick saved, Conall Grogan’s shot in the 22nd minute being saved after Ben Carey was fouled but with Grogan and English leading the way they hit five points to trail 0-6 to 2-9 at the interval. What a goal from the penalty would have done for morale!


A Daithi Hogan goal three minutes into the second half raised Tipp supporters hopes but two minutes later Ed Myers scythed through the Tipp defence for a third Cork goal to put them 3-11 to 1-6 clear.


Once more Tipp showed plenty of fight but they never threatened to overhaul their rivals who had Darragh O Donovan black-carded on fifty minutes, and whose management enjoyed the luxury of using their full quota of subs knowing their place in the final was secure.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media