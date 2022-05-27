The View: Time for cool heads in Tipperary hurling as disappointment reigns

We all know that sport is a fast moving occupation and it can be a very cruel one too.



A week ago, four Tipperary hurling managers were under the spotlight for different reasons. On the one hand, Colm Bonner and Darragh Egan were in the doldrums with Tipp having lost to Limerick and Wexford having drawn with Westmeath.



Liam Cahill knew that he still had a trick up his sleeve when Waterford visited Cusack Park; and Portroe’s Darren Gleeson was moving well with the Anrtim hurlers in the McDonagh Cup.



Wind the clock forward to this week - Egan and Gleeson are still very much alive with Wexford having landed a big result against Kilkenny in Nowlan Park, while Gleeson, though Antrim lost to Kerry, are still in the McDonagh Cup final.

Above: Tipperary Manager Colm Bonner

But, the other side of the coin sees a different scenario entirely. Tipp and Waterford are both gone - hammered by their Cork and Clare opponents - Colm Bonner and Liam Cahill left with much to ponder. The Ballingarry man in particular must really wonder where it all went wrong - League champions and the second best team in Ireland a month ago, they have failed to get out of Munster.



We have enough to worry about in Tipp without casting an eye towards others, so let’s focus on matters within our own confines.



It has been a very very difficult and even traumatic tenure for Colm Bonner, Johnny Enright, Tommy Dunne and Paul Curran so far. They have had to change the backroom team almost entirely, and have been forced into massive changes in playing personnel. That’s not an easy process to oversee and when you are doing it while under the microscope, it is even more difficult.



There has been a lot of loose talk about the county since Sunday’s defeat and while some of it is quite understandable, other elements are not at all helpful. No matter what they did, or did not achieve this season, the Tipperary players have worked very hard to try and get a break. But, it just did not happen for them and around every corner there appeared to be bigger and bigger potholes.

Above: Seamus Callanan has had to sit out most of the year through injury

Aside from losing Padraic Maher and Brendan Maher to retirement; and the departures of Bryan O’Mara and Niall O’Meara on their travels; Tipperary have lost Willie Connors, Seamus Callanan, John O’Dwyer, and John McGrath to injury. And then, the likes of James Quigley, Jason Forde, Cathal Barrett and Dan McCormack also missed out for stages during the season.



However, the greatest problem for this years campaign was the failure to take chances. Against Waterford, Clare and Limerick, goal chances were missed - chances which could have swung the game in the Premier County’s direction. These were missed opportunities and the bad luck continued against Cork when Noel McGrath’s penalty rattled the upright at the Town End goal and thirty seconds later the same ball was in the Tipp net at the Killinan End - a six point swing.



Decisions also went against Tipperary - particularly in that opening tie in Walsh Park. There’s no need to rake the coals on that one again, but suffice to say had the officials been on their game Waterford would have been down to fourteen men. Instead the red card was shown to Tommy Dunne on the sideline - he is still working to clear his good name.



It’s been a catalogue of bad luck and while many would claim that in this game you make your own luck, the reality is that all those bodyblows have a big impact on morale. The body language from last Sunday suggests that Tipperary have a real job on hand to rebuild the steely mentality necessary to accomplish anything on the inter county scene - especially in a province like Munster where it is so competitive.



Now is not the time for Tipperary hurling people to panic. Rather, it is the time to take a step back, breathe deep, mull over the whole scene and examine the how’s and wherefore’s of the season. Cool heads are called for during the review process and if it requires the introduction of a few experienced personnel to oversee it, or to contribute to it, then so be it.



Colm Bonner, Johnny Enright, Paul Curran and Tommy Dunne were winners on the field of play. But, they also knew much disappointment throughout their careers. They are perfectly placed to review their campaign and you can be sure that they will do so in great detail. Social media needs to take a back seat and the dust needs to settle. It’s time for quiet reflection in Tipp right now.