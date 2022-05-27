Team draws made for Tipperary Community Games

The county final of athletics is the next event due to take place on Bank Holiday Monday, June 6 in Templemore.



Closing date for entries on the ORS in next Saturday, May 28th at 11.59pm



TEAM DRAWS

Took place in Horse & Jockey Hotel on Saturday, May 21st details of same as follows

First Team drawn has home venue. Visiting Team provide the Referee. Referees fee to be split between both teams. Panel Sheets must be provided to the opposing teams. Contact the following Co-Ordinators with any queries also with the date of the match and the result of same; South Micheal Maher. 087-2716888. North Padraig Kennedy 087-6387197. County secretary has no input into team events.



The First Rounds of U10 Mixed Football to be played by 25th of June.

All South Semi Finals to be played by 9th of July. All South Finals to be played by 23rd of July. All County Finals by 6th of August. Best of luck everybody.



U10 Boys, Girls or Mixed Gaelic Football – First Rounds to be played by 25th June.

South:- A Boherlahan Dualla v Moyne Templetouhy

B Fethard-Killusty v Killenaule Moyglass.

C Gortnahoe-Glengoole v Cahir

D New Inn Knockgraffon v Mullinahone

North:- A Cloughjordan Bye play winners of B Moycarkey Borris v Holycross.

South semi final to be played by 9th of July, Winners of B v A v Winners of D v C. Winners of these games in the South Final. Winners of South play winner of AvB in North in Co Final



U11 Boys Hurling First Rounds

South:- A Ballyneale Grangemockler Bye. B Ballingarry v Gortnahoe

C Cahir v Killenaule Moyglass

D Moyne-Templetouhy v Mullinahone

E New Inn-Knockgraffon v Fethard-Killusty. Quarter final to be played by 25th June, Winners Ballingarry/Gortnahoe bye Winners New Inn/Fethard v Ballyneale-Grangemockler. Winners Cahir/Killenaule v winners Moyne v Mullinahone South Semi Final to be played by 9th July, Winners of Cahir/Killenaule/Moyne /Mullinahone bye. Winners of New Inn/ Fethard/Ballyneale v Ballingarry/Gortnahoe.

North:- A Newport Bye.

B Cloughjordan v Toomevara

C Holycross Ballycahill v Roscrea

D St Flannans v Moycarkey Borris North semi final Winners Cloughjordan/Toomevara v winners Holycross/Roscrea. Winners St Flannans/Moycarkey v Newport.



U14 Camogie

South A New Inn-Knockgraffon v Ballingarry.

B Moyne Templetouhy v Boherlahan.

North A Cloughjordan Bye. B Moycarkey Borris v Holycross. V Cloughjordan.

U12 Girls GAA South Only A New Inn Bye. B Boherlahan v Fethard.

U14 Girls GAA. South A Fethard Killusty Bye. B New Inn v Boherlahan North: Moycarkey Borris

U12 Boys Soccer. South A Killenaule v Mullinahone North A Newport bye. B Cloughjordan v Roscrea.

U12 Girls Soccer. 7 a side. South A Boherlahan Dualla. North A Roscrea Bye. B Moycarkey Borris v Cloughjordan.

U 15 Girls Soccer. South A Boherlahan Dualla. North A Moycarkey Borris v Roscrea.

All County Soccer Finals will be played on 7th August. North Final to be played by 23rd of July.

U11 Tag Rugby Mixed South Fethard Killusty North Cloughjordan Date and venue to be decided between the teams and Co-ordinator Polly Murphy.

U14 Tag Rugby Mixed. South Fethard Killusty through to National Finals in University of Limerick on the weekend of September 24/25th