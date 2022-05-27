Tipp team to play Carlow has been named

Conor Sweeney leads the attack for Tipperary on Sunday
The Tipperary Senior Football team to play Carlow in this Sunday's Tailteann Cup has been named by Manager David Power.
The team is:
1 Michael O'Reilly Clonmel Commercials
2 Shane O'Connell Golden Kilfeacle
3 Jimmy Feehan Killenaule
4 Willie Eviston Loughmore Castleiney
5 Kevin Fahey Clonmel Commercials
6 Colm O'Shaughnessy Ardfinnan
7 Sean O'Connell Loughmore Castleiney
8 Conall Kennedy Clonmel Commercials
9 Mark Russell Aherlow
10 Teddy Doyle Ballina
11 Jack Kennedy Clonmel Commercials
12 Martin Kehoe CJ Kickhams Mullinahone
13 Mikey O'Shea CJ Kickhams Mullinahone
14 Conor Sweeney Ballyporeen
15 Sean O'Connor Clonmel Commercials
16 (GK) Kuba Beben JK Brackens
17 Ciaran Cannon Clonmel Commercials
18 Jack Harney Moyle Rovers
19 Billy Hewitt Ardfinnan
20 Jason Lonergan Clonmel Commercials
21 Tommy Maher Loughmore Castleiney
22 Eanna McBride JK Brackens
23 Liam McGrath Loughmore Castleiney
24 Steven O'Brien Ballina
25 Stephen Quirke Moyle Rovers
26 Conor Ryan Loughmore Castleiney
