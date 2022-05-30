Tipperary Pink Day a great success - two Anns double up to win

At the presentation of prizes for the recent Pink Day competition Mary Riordan (sponsor), Ann Kinane Creamer (winner), Marian Riordan (sponsor), Lady Captain Yvonne Daly and Ann O'Donoghue (winner)
TIPPERARY
MEN’S GOLF
Results
Tuesday 24th May- Open Singles-
1st; David Marnane, Tipperary (17) 45pts
2nd; Christopher Ronan, Tipperary; (22) 41 pts
3rd; Eamon Coffey, Tipperary (29) 40 pts
Friday 27th May- R&A 9 Hole Qualifier
1st; Gerard Kelly, Tipperary (09) 21pts
2nd; Joe McGrath, Tipperary (08) 21 pts
3rd; Michael Browne, Tipperary (10) 21 pts
Saturday 28th May -Open Singles Sponsored By; St Michaels FC ,
Tipperary
1st; Bernard Murphy, Tipperary (16) 46 pts
2nd; Michael Murphy Mitchelstown (27) 43 pts
3rd; Finbar O’Dwyer, Tipperary (25) 43 pts
Sunday 29th May- Club Singles Sponsored By; McGrathOil, Emly
1st; Declan Maguire (20) 65
2nd; Michael Fitzpatrick (16) 69 ;
3rd; Sean Long (4) 71
Best Gross; Sean Long (4) 75.
SENIORS GOLF
Seniors Results 26/05/2022
1st, Liam Ryan( Snr), Seamus Ryan, Jerry Long, Eddie Stapleton 92 pts
2nd, Tom Ellard, Alex Ryan, Willie Ryan (C), Tommy Flynn 84 pts
3rd, Michael Ryan( CBS) , George Kavanagh, Ted O’Sullivan, Michael Kinihan 83 pts.
LADIES GOLF
Pink Day Results
Results, Wed May 25th - Pink Day in aid of Breast Cancer Research, kindly sponsored by Mary and Marian Riordan
Winners: Ann Kinane Creamer & Ann O'Donoghue with 58 points
Runners up: Mary Crowe & Ena Gleeson with 56 points
3rd: Mary Devlin & Patrice O'Connell with 53 points
4th: Ann English & Josephine O'Donnell with 52 points (on the last 9 holes)
Best Gross : Aoife Lowry and Marian Finn with 49 points
Winner of the 9 hole stableford competition on the day was Jess Hogan (20) with 17 points
Results, Fri May 27th R&A 9 hole qualifier
Winner: Charlotte Crowe (06) 22 points.
Charlotte also had a fantastic hole in one on the same day on the 5th hole, she now goes on to play in the Area Final in Tipperary Golf Club
Results, Sun May 29th 18 hole stableford Club day
Winner: Aileen Carroll (28) - 38 pts (on last 9 holes)
Runner up: Siobhan Fitzpatrick (21) 38 pts
Leading the Birdie Tree at the end of May is Renagh Murphy with 12 birdies and Joanne Collins is still top of the leaderboard for golfer of the year with 1,812 points and in 2nd is Mary Devlin with 1,423 points.
Our upcoming events for this week are as follows:
Wednesday, June 1: 18 Hole Stableford sponsored by Tim and Mary O'Meara
Sunday, June 5: 18 Hole Stableford Club Day
We also have two Teams out next weekend. The Challenge Cup Team are playing on Saturday the 4th at 12pm vs Slievenamon in Slievenamon, manager Olive Mulvihill. The Intermediate Team are playing on Sunday the 5th at 2pm vs Cahir in Cahir, manager Margaret Creamer. All support for the Teams would be greatly appreciated.
Our next Open Day is June 15th - Team of 2
At the presentation of prizes for the recent Pink Day competition Mary Riordan (sponsor), Ann Kinane Creamer (winner), Marian Riordan (sponsor), Lady Captain Yvonne Daly and Ann O'Donoghue (winner)
This project was a culmination of a project involving the Abbey School and in particular Jolene Carey TY teacher and Conor Hayes and the students on the Live Without Limits YSI Group
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.