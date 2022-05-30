Tipperary Pink Day a great success - two Anns double up to win

TIPPERARY

MEN’S GOLF

Results

Tuesday 24th May- Open Singles-

1st; David Marnane, Tipperary (17) 45pts

2nd; Christopher Ronan, Tipperary; (22) 41 pts

3rd; Eamon Coffey, Tipperary (29) 40 pts

Friday 27th May- R&A 9 Hole Qualifier

1st; Gerard Kelly, Tipperary (09) 21pts

2nd; Joe McGrath, Tipperary (08) 21 pts

3rd; Michael Browne, Tipperary (10) 21 pts

Saturday 28th May -Open Singles Sponsored By; St Michaels FC ,

Tipperary

1st; Bernard Murphy, Tipperary (16) 46 pts

2nd; Michael Murphy Mitchelstown (27) 43 pts

3rd; Finbar O’Dwyer, Tipperary (25) 43 pts

Sunday 29th May- Club Singles Sponsored By; McGrathOil, Emly

1st; Declan Maguire (20) 65

2nd; Michael Fitzpatrick (16) 69 ;

3rd; Sean Long (4) 71

Best Gross; Sean Long (4) 75.



SENIORS GOLF

Seniors Results 26/05/2022

1st, Liam Ryan( Snr), Seamus Ryan, Jerry Long, Eddie Stapleton 92 pts

2nd, Tom Ellard, Alex Ryan, Willie Ryan (C), Tommy Flynn 84 pts

3rd, Michael Ryan( CBS) , George Kavanagh, Ted O’Sullivan, Michael Kinihan 83 pts.



LADIES GOLF

Pink Day Results

Results, Wed May 25th - Pink Day in aid of Breast Cancer Research, kindly sponsored by Mary and Marian Riordan

Winners: Ann Kinane Creamer & Ann O'Donoghue with 58 points

Runners up: Mary Crowe & Ena Gleeson with 56 points

3rd: Mary Devlin & Patrice O'Connell with 53 points

4th: Ann English & Josephine O'Donnell with 52 points (on the last 9 holes)

Best Gross : Aoife Lowry and Marian Finn with 49 points

Winner of the 9 hole stableford competition on the day was Jess Hogan (20) with 17 points

Results, Fri May 27th R&A 9 hole qualifier

Winner: Charlotte Crowe (06) 22 points.

Charlotte also had a fantastic hole in one on the same day on the 5th hole, she now goes on to play in the Area Final in Tipperary Golf Club

Results, Sun May 29th 18 hole stableford Club day

Winner: Aileen Carroll (28) - 38 pts (on last 9 holes)

Runner up: Siobhan Fitzpatrick (21) 38 pts

Leading the Birdie Tree at the end of May is Renagh Murphy with 12 birdies and Joanne Collins is still top of the leaderboard for golfer of the year with 1,812 points and in 2nd is Mary Devlin with 1,423 points.

Our upcoming events for this week are as follows:

Wednesday, June 1: 18 Hole Stableford sponsored by Tim and Mary O'Meara

Sunday, June 5: 18 Hole Stableford Club Day

We also have two Teams out next weekend. The Challenge Cup Team are playing on Saturday the 4th at 12pm vs Slievenamon in Slievenamon, manager Olive Mulvihill. The Intermediate Team are playing on Sunday the 5th at 2pm vs Cahir in Cahir, manager Margaret Creamer. All support for the Teams would be greatly appreciated.

Our next Open Day is June 15th - Team of 2