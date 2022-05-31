Tipperary GAA clubs encouraged to become Smoke & Vape Free grounds



Today, Tuesday May 31st is world no Tobacco Day and to celebrate this the GAA is encouraging all clubs participating in the Irish Life GAA Healthy Club project to become Smoke & Vape Free grounds.

This means that smoking is prohibited anywhere in the club vicinity.



To date 60% of participating Healthy Clubs have already implemented the GAA Smoke & Vape Free Policy which aims to:

· protect the health of individuals in their clubs, wider communities, and visitors by keeping them safe from all tobacco related harm

· discourage the use of tobacco as such activity is incompatible with a healthy approach to sporting activity

· change social norms and encourage people to consider quitting and to reduce the initiation of smoking among young people.

· set a positive example for clubs and communities

· reduce tobacco use and exposure to second-hand smoke, which is severely harmful to people’s health

· minimise tobacco and electronic cigarette related litter



The GAA Smoke & Vape Free initiative, which is implemented through the Irish Life GAA Healthy Clubs project is kindly supported by Healthy Ireland and the Tomar Trust. Over 440 clubs across the 32 counties are participating in the ground- breaking project which aims to transform clubs into hubs for health within their communities.

The Smoke & Vape free initiative is also filtrating into the county structures with some progressive county boards interested in driving this agenda. As well as the obvious health impacts of introducing such a policy, the environmental impacts are also important for the Association.



Smoke & Vape free signage will be offered free of charge to clubs across the 32 counties on a first come first served basis. Clubs participating in the Irish Life GAA Healthy Clubs project will be prioritised and if additional funding is available, it will be extended to the wider club network.

County grounds are also encouraged to apply:

Step 1: Review and download the GAA Smoke & Vape free policy, step by step guide and presentation via gaa.ie/smokefreeclubs



Step 2: Discuss with your Club Executive. The decision to become a smoke & vape free club must be discussed and agreed at management level. Before you sign up, please ensure you have their commitment



Step 3: Sign up HERE before June 20th (the form may close in advance if the quota is met)



Successful clubs must adopt the Smoke & Vape free policy before 31 Dec 2022 and will be required to upload pictures on social media tagging our funding partners (info will be provided).



For further information, please contact Aoife O’Brien, GAA National Healthy Club Coordinator aoife.obrien@gaa.ie

Anyone who is thinking about quitting can get free support from the HSE Quit Team at 1800 201 203 or https://www2.hse.ie/quit-smoking/ or Stop Smoking NI in the six counties https://www.stopsmokingni.info/

For more information on the Irish Life GAA Healthy Club project visit https://healthyclubs.gaa.ie/