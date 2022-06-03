Car parks announced for Munster senior hurling final in Thurles

Patrons are asked to come in plenty of time to Thurles for the game on Sunday and avail of the car parks in operation
Official car parks, plus town car parks, that will open for the Munster senior hurling final in FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles on Sunday the 5th of June have been announced ahead of what is expected to be a sellout attendance of almost 47,000 spectators.
The final is at 4:00pm and will be preceded by the All Ireland Camogie championship game, Tipperary v Waterford at 2:00pm.
Patrons are advised to come in plenty of time in order to allow for ease of access.
Car Parks will be in operation at the following locations:
Thurles Sarsfields, Killinan, Racecourse Road
Field beside Barlo Motors on the Racecourse Road
Thurles Crokes, Racecourse Rd.
TUS – LIT College.
Thurles Greyhound Stadium
Colaiste Mhuire Co-Ed
Thurles CBS, O’ Donovan Rossa St.
Durlas Og Ground. Pairce na nOg, Abbey Road.
(Smees Field) Holycross Rd. Adjacent to Dr Morris Park
Lidl Car Park, Slievenamon Rd.
MIC, St Patricks College, Cathedral St.
Town Car Parks.
Parnell St Car Park
Liberty Square Car Park -beside Ulster Bank
Slievenamon Road Car Park
Cathedral St Car Park
