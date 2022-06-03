Search

03 Jun 2022

Car parks announced for Munster senior hurling final in Thurles

Fifteen official car parks will be in operation on the day

Concern over school-run traffic jams in Monasterevin

Patrons are asked to come in plenty of time to Thurles for the game on Sunday and avail of the car parks in operation

Reporter:

news reporter

03 Jun 2022 11:45 AM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Official car parks, plus town car parks, that will open for the Munster senior hurling final in FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles on Sunday the 5th of June have been announced ahead of what is expected to be a sellout attendance of almost 47,000 spectators.

The final is at 4:00pm and will be preceded by the All Ireland Camogie championship game, Tipperary v Waterford at 2:00pm.

Patrons are advised to come in plenty of time in order to allow for ease of access.

Car Parks will be in operation at the following locations:

Thurles Sarsfields, Killinan, Racecourse Road

Field beside Barlo Motors on the Racecourse Road

Thurles Crokes, Racecourse Rd.

TUS – LIT College.

Thurles Greyhound Stadium

Colaiste Mhuire Co-Ed

Thurles CBS, O’ Donovan Rossa St.

Durlas Og Ground. Pairce na nOg, Abbey Road.

(Smees Field) Holycross Rd. Adjacent to Dr Morris Park

Lidl Car Park, Slievenamon Rd.

MIC, St Patricks College, Cathedral St.

Town Car Parks.

Parnell St Car Park

Liberty Square Car Park -beside Ulster Bank

Slievenamon Road Car Park

Cathedral St Car Park

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media