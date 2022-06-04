Challenge Cup : Tipperary minors win the Michael Hogan Cup

Tipperary 3-17

Galway 0-8

Tipperary u17 hurlers won the Michael Hogan Challenge Cup at Abbotstown, Dublin this afternoon when a blistering third quarter saw them bag three goals to sink the Tribesmen of Galway.

A fine performance from the Tipp lads saw them in control for most of the game, but they had to use all their tricks to get in front of the Galway men who fought gamely despite the fact that they were in deficit for most of the game.

Tipperary started very brightly with Robbie Ryan setting the mood with a point after just 30 seconds. The Holycross Ballycahill man would go on to shoot seven of the Premier County's total of 0-9 in the first half, with full forward David McGrath also enjoying a very productive outing as he grabbed 0-2.

However, it was Jim Ryan in defence who laid much of the foundations for Tipperary's fine form - he played as a sweeper and he cleaned up everything which came loose as well well as delivering quality ball to the forward division when Ryan and McGrath were very strong down the middle.

Tipperary led by 0-9 to 0-4 at the break - Killian O'Donovan, Sean Duggan and Niall Feeney getting the Galway scores. It was advantage Tipp at the break and if they could keep their momentum going they would claim the Michael Hogan Cup. Galway though were sure to come strong in the second half.

The Galway lads didn't get a chance though - Tipp goallled within 10 seconds of the restart through Simon Blackmore and ten minutes later Blackmore turned provider as he set up sub Darragh Kelly who fired to the net with his first touch.

Then it was Kelly's chance to turn provider in the 15th minute when Robbie Ryan capped a great showing with a brilliantly taken goal.

Galway continued to fight but Tipperary were well in front and subs Anthony Wal and Jimmy Lahart also got in on the scoring act before the end of the clash.

Congratulations to Tipperary on a fine victory indeed.