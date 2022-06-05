Clonmel Commercials crowned south Tipp U15 A champions

Ger McCarthy presents the McCarthy Cup to Clonmel Commercials captain, Finn Napier. Also included in Carol Gibbs, chairperson South Tipperary Bord na nÓg
Commercials secured the South Tipperary under 15A title when defeating Fethard in the final played in front of a large attendance in Kilsheelan. The game ebbed and flowed all evening with both sides dominant at different stages.
Early scores by Aaron Cagney and Aidan Russell were cancelled out by points from Sam Coen and Charlie Walsh. A super goal by Sam Coen lifted ‘The Blues’ only for Commercials to hit back with a Kevin Barry goal.
At half-time Fethard held a one point advantage, 1-4 to 1-3.
The Clonmel boys dominated early in the second half only for Fethard to do the same in the last 15 minutes.
Fethard missed a few chances to extend their lead and it was Finn Napier who scored the crucial goal right on the stroke of full time for commercials.
Try as they did Fethard could not reply and Commercials ran out two points winners much to the excitement of their supporters.
Commercials had great performers on the night in Aidan Russell, Danny Morris, Aaron Cagney and the midfield pairing of Harry Ryan and man of the match David McSweeney who covered every blade of grass in Kilsheelan.
Clonmel Commercials South Tipperary Under 15 A Bord na nÓg Champions for 2022.
For the very gallant losers Noah O’Flynn, Jack Stokes, Gavin Neville, Charlie Walsh and Sam Coen put in a great efforts over the hour.
Clonmel Commercials: Cian Le Blanc, Alby McNamara, Colm O’Mahoney, Alex McCabe, Cormac Brennan, Daniel Morris, Peter Carroll 0-1, David McSweeney, Harry Tobin Ryan, Harry Lawlor, Aaron Cagney 0-4 F, Aidan Russell 0-1, Calum Fahey 0-1, Finn Napier 1-0, Kevin Barry 1-0, Eoin Hannon, Cian O’Mahoney, Sean Galligan, Cillian Smith, Dara Maher, Daniel Charles.
Fethard: Ben Allen, Michael Rahilly, Gavin Neville, Alex Knightly, Jack Stokes, Rory O’Mahoney, Criostoir Sheehy, Noah Flynn, Danny Barry, TJ Keane 0-1, Danny Shelly, Luke Lacy, Sam Coen 1-2, Charlie Walsh 0-4 F, Kelvin Ryan, Sam Knightly, Joseph Gaule, Zack Smith, Sam Laaksonen, Patrick Coffey, Coady Bradshaw.
