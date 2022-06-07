Greyhound racing: Good Woman looks a great prospect at Thurles

Never a great surprise to see exciting prospects from the prolific classic winning Gortnahoe kennels of the Kennedy family, Saturday’s S1 330 at Thurles Greyhound Stadium revealed John & Maria Kennedy’s Good Woman (Belles Direction-Cracking Prim) as yet another likely future star when scorching to victory in a sensational 17.61 (-10).



Baulked when held in her sprint debut at Clonmel a forthright earlier, the late starting February 2020 whelp was sharper for that experience when breaking on level terms from trap 5 on Saturday. Proving a hot contest for the grade, the Kennedy winner was matched throughout the early exchanges, and indeed narrowly headed on the long run to the corner by Confused Fitzy and Code Skye.



The final strides before tackling the bend did, however, see Good Woman bravely forge a narrow advantage on the outside of that latter duo and admirably sweeping the bend while belying her inexperience, the Kennedy winner forced her nearest rivals to check while bounding clear to the home stretch. Maintaining a relentless gallop to the line, Good Woman posted that brilliant time of 17.61 (-10) with six and a half lengths to spare over Confused Fitzy.



Bible bashing Bogger brace

In a most impressive Saturday double for the kennels of Liam Peacock, the fastest return over 525-yards came in the night’s A1 contest when Bogger Bible (Skywalker Farloe-Bottle Of Banter) claimed a third win from just five career starts while thoroughly impressing in a game winning performance.



Breaking on level terms from trap 3, the September 2020 whelp contested for early supremacy in a tight tussle to the opening bend before tracking rails running Cabra Sonic to the top of the backstraight. Drawing level on the run to halfway, that duo served up an entertaining buckle approaching the closing bends but just proving strongest on the run for home, Bogger Bible extended to a two-length winning margin while posting a fast 28.98 (-20).



The Peacock double arrived in the following A2 570 contest and making a return to winning ways, the consistent Bogger Biggav (Dorotas Woo Hoo-Ballintee Babe) relished his return to an extended trip in a fifth career success.



Breaking behind the early pace of Firminos Ruby, the Peacock winner tracked that rival to the top of the backstraight before strong staying abilities saw Bogger Biggav strike the front nearing halfway for a three and a half length score over the running-on Stage Bobtheboss in 31.54 (-20).



Following a most consistent career start in warm company, the next best return over 525 yards on Saturday came from the Feel-Good Syndicate’s Great Approach (Dks Prime Time-Cabra Roxy) as the September 2020 pup claimed a hugely deserved first career win in the A2 525.



Reverting to the Premier following his four previous outings at Shelbourne Park, an improved break from trap 2 saw the winner command the rails on the run to the bend before repelling Cabra Beauty for a narrow lead upon turning. Crucially skipping clear to a near four length lead on the run to halfway, Great Approach would subsequently fend off the threatening late attentions of Cabra Beauty by a diminishing neck in a 29.18 (-20) cracker!



The remaining Saturday action saw Michael Heaphy’s Acres Miracle (Belles Direction-Archaton Becca) claim a fourth career win in the A5 525 when leading home Cabra Misty by a length in their 29.95 (-20) clash before Dermot Leahy & John Davey’s Custom Lily (Magical Bale-Rising Spice) shed her maiden tag with a one length defeat of Cluendarby Kitty in the A6 525, posting 29.68 (-20).



Saturday’s S6 330 event delivered a third career win for Andrew Kelly’s Gortkelly Davy (Shaneboy Lee-Gortkelly Lola) when reeling-in Stephens Shadow for a half length verdict in 18.20 (-10) while the concluding A4 525 saw Declan Drohan’s Ballygloss Bingo (Dorotas Woo Hoo-Bogger Realta) post 29.58 (-20) in a third race win. Baulked and last at the opening bend, a visually impressive performance saw the Drohan charge strike the front off the final bend for a three and half-length verdict over Heavens Dollar in 29.58 (-20).



Old boy tops midweek Bill

Far from old, but an admirably progressive racer, Bernie Hogan’s Old Bill (Droopys Sydney-Starry Display) stole the show as Thurles hosted their deferred meeting on Tuesday of last week with the Nenagh pup completing an impressive hattrick at the Premier venue.



Beginning his treble in A5 grade, the July 2020 whelp ably coped with a rise to A3 in a tight finish last time out but his Tuesday follow-up in the same grade saw a much greater winning margin, despite headed throughout the early exchanges.

Breaking just behind the pace, the Hogan winner ceded ground with rivals to his inside while tackling the bends and had a task on his paws when reaching the backstraight in fourth place, with three lengths to make up.



Setting sights on the pacesetting Cabra Astra, Old Bill rushed past rivals on the outside approaching the third bend and as Knockalton Conor advanced to fill second, the winner had already flown when streaking clear on the run for home. Easing to a seven and a half length winning margin over that latter rival, Old Bill improved to career best of 29.17 (-20).



Only just denied for the honour of fastest on Tuesday was another runner improving to a new best and leaving the form of his opening two races well behind while finding a better start this time, Denis Fogarty & Tony McCormack’s Totos Bliss (Farloe Blitz-Rosmult Racer) was a dominant winner of the A5 525.



The lightly raced April 2020 youngster was ideally housed in trap 1 and breaking just behind the pace, displayed ample early dash to defend his rails pitch while fending off a tightly packed field by a half-length to the first turn. Followed to the backstraight by Tetra Bella, Totos Bliss had reached his seven and a half length winning margin by halfway and though that closest rival gave game pursuit throughout, Totos Bliss comfortably shed his maiden tag in 29.18 (-20).



Last successful in A3 grade, the next best return over the standard trip on Tuesday came from John Ryan’s Private Jet (Droopys Jet-Sidarian Fern) as the October 2019 whelp took advantage of his ease in grade to lead throughout the A4 525.

Breaking on level terms from trap 1, the slick early pacer took a one-length lead to the opening bend and extended readily clear of Cabra Veyron when reaching his four-length winning margin at halfway. In behind, Greenbanks Tiger caught the eye with backstraight pace securing second place, but the John Byrne trained Private Jet was never for catching when claiming his seventh career win in 29.33 (-20).



Tuesday featured just a sole sprint contest and having displayed smart early dash over 525-yards in his career start, a first venture over 330-yards for his S5 contest proved ideal for the Kilvil Syndicate’s Kilvil Arnold (Ballymac Best-In A Heartbeat) to secure an impressive second career victory.



Breaking on level terms from trap 2, the March 2020 whelp was narrowly headed throughout the early exchanges by Oneforthebooks but reaching full stride on the long approach to the first bend, the Pete Pattinson trained Kilvil Arnold powered his way to a near two-length lead upon tackling the turn and skipped clear of that rival thereafter while bounding to a five-length winning margin in 18.06 (-10)



Back over 525-yards, Tuesday’s A7 event brought a first win at just the second time of asking for Christy Fitzpatrick’s Motown Massie (Skywalker Farloe-Bottle Of Banter). Progressing for her debut experience, the September 2020 pup bravely battled her way through a tight early tussle to command the rails at the opening bend and striking the front while turning, skipped clear for a five-length defeat of the running-on Rathmoyle Molly in 29.50 (-20).



On the remainder of the Tuesday card, Michael Ryan’s Circus Blaze (Ballymac Vic-Optimistic Misty) doubled his win tally when claiming the opening A6 525 in 29.62 (-20), the same time recorded by Brendan Kenny’s Rorys Saab (Pat C Sabbath-Headford Hoe) when landing the concluding A1 525 with a length to spare over Breathtaking.



The second of the night’s A6 contests saw Jody Mitchell’s Daithis Main Man (Mileheight Alba-Nodstown Flyer) double his win tally when staying strongly to deny Kilrush Joy by a length and a half in 29.76 (-20) before David Hanley’s Expert Group (Droopys Sydney-Group Supergem) shed his maiden tag when posting 29.84 (-20) for a two-length defeat of You’ve Been Dunne in their A4 525 clash.



Top Dog

Now three wins from five starts, Bogger Bible (Skywalker Farloe-Bottle Of Banter) had been out of luck in the Kilkenny Track Champion Open Unraced Final but impressed greatly in his Thurles debut on Saturday when posting a smart 28.98 (-20) in A1 525 victory.



Best Bitch

Quickly advancing to SS0 for sprint distances in just her second career start, Good Woman (Belles Direction-Cracking Prim) looks another exciting prospect for her prolific connections following a blistering 17.61(-10) performance to land the S1 330 on Saturday.



One To Watch

Paddy Scally’s Cabra Beauty (Good News-Cabra Ebony) was upped to A2 for Saturday’s defeat to Great Approach but just denied a first bend lead, she thoroughly caught the eye when rallying late-on in a neck verdict to the 29.18 (-20) winner and looks entirely capable of winning in the grade.