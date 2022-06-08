Jack Quinlan and Conor Kavanagh are joint winners of monthly Tipperary Sports Award

File photo: A Fethard U10 who took part in the Liam Connolly Cup in 2017
Not for the first time in the Fethard Butler’s Bar Sports Achievment Awards competition we had joint winners for May.
Jack Quinlan who played at corner back for Tipperary minor hurlers in their Munster final victory over Clare, and Conor Kavanagh who was scrum half for Munster’s junior rugby team recent winners of the Interprovincial series. Two very popular and worthy winners.
This month’s awards were sponsored by Value Centre Cash and Carry Clonmel and represented on the night by Liz O'Meara Harding.
Special guest on the night was Tomas Keane who was honoured both for his past exploits on the playing field as well as all the tremendous work he does for hurling at underage level. Coincidentally he was the last person from Fethard to win a Munster minor hurling medal.
