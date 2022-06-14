Thurles will be hopping on Saturday with All-Ireland quarter finals on in FBD Semple Stadium

Semple Stadium will be a very busy spot on saturday afternoon
FBD Semple Stadium will be rocking on Saturday afternoon next as it hosts the All-Ireland senior hurling quarter finals double header.
Fresh from hosting the sold-out Munster Final two weekends ago, the stadium, and town, will once again welcome a bumper crowd for the games which begin at 1:45 when Cork take on Galway. And, this clash will be followed by the meeting of Clare and Wexford in the second of the games.
Patrons are expected to be in Thurles town from early in the day and many of the businesses are making special arrangements. An attendance of approximately 35,000 is expected in Thurles on the day and there will be car parks dotted along all of the approach roads to cater for the crowds.
