Search

20 Jun 2022

Tipperary woman to compete in World Frisbee Championships in July

Tipperary woman to compete in World Frisbee Championships in July

Cliona Doyle, Knockannaveigh, New Inn will be attending the World Ultimate Club Championships 2022 (WUCC) from July 23 - 30 in Cincinnati, Ohio (USA).

Reporter:

Reporter

20 Jun 2022 8:58 AM

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

CLIONA DOYLE, NEW INN HEADS TO WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS IN JULY
Dublin Gravity Women (DGW) are a passionate, self-funded, and self-organised Ultimate Frisbee in Dublin, Ireland who are currently ranked 3rd in Europe and #1 in Ireland. This year DGW will be attending the World Ultimate Club Championships 2022 (WUCC) from July 23 - 30 in Cincinnati, Ohio (USA).

The WUCC is an international tournament where the best clubs in each country across the world are invited to compete. It happens once every four years and there will be exposure to over 2,500 athletes in three divisions from over 50 countries across the globe, along with worldwide streaming and photographing of games.
This is the first time DGW has qualified for this international tournament, and we will be the sole representative from the Ireland’s women’s scene this year.
Cliona Doyle, Knockannaveigh, New Inn is a member of this team going to the world championships and we wish her the very best of luck.
Cliona is a daughter of Albert and the late Mary Doyle. This is a fantastic achievement for Cliona and a proud moment for her family.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media