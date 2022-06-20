Tipperary woman to compete in World Frisbee Championships in July

Cliona Doyle, Knockannaveigh, New Inn will be attending the World Ultimate Club Championships 2022 (WUCC) from July 23 - 30 in Cincinnati, Ohio (USA).
CLIONA DOYLE, NEW INN HEADS TO WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS IN JULY
Dublin Gravity Women (DGW) are a passionate, self-funded, and self-organised Ultimate Frisbee in Dublin, Ireland who are currently ranked 3rd in Europe and #1 in Ireland. This year DGW will be attending the World Ultimate Club Championships 2022 (WUCC) from July 23 - 30 in Cincinnati, Ohio (USA).
The WUCC is an international tournament where the best clubs in each country across the world are invited to compete. It happens once every four years and there will be exposure to over 2,500 athletes in three divisions from over 50 countries across the globe, along with worldwide streaming and photographing of games.
This is the first time DGW has qualified for this international tournament, and we will be the sole representative from the Ireland’s women’s scene this year.
Cliona Doyle, Knockannaveigh, New Inn is a member of this team going to the world championships and we wish her the very best of luck.
Cliona is a daughter of Albert and the late Mary Doyle. This is a fantastic achievement for Cliona and a proud moment for her family.
Cliona Doyle, Knockannaveigh, New Inn will be attending the World Ultimate Club Championships 2022 (WUCC) from July 23 - 30 in Cincinnati, Ohio (USA).
The Waterford family who won the holiday of a lifetime in the Fethard Town Park draw with organisers
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.